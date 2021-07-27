Carry Your Own Water Walk leads to meatless festival in Norcross

“Once you carry your own water, you will learn the value of every drop.” This African proverb is the inspiration for an upcoming run/walk at the Indie Green Festival in Norcross.
The Carry Your Own Water Walk is a 3K to bring awareness to problems some countries have getting fresh water.
“Every day, women and girls spend 200 million hours walking to collect water for their families,” the event’s website states. “That’s 8.3 million days. More than 22,800 years. It’s hard to get your head around numbers that large, so start instead with 6 Kilometers. 6K, a little more than 3.7 miles, is the average distance round trip women and children in the developing world walk for water — water that is often contaminated with life-threatening diseases. 44 pounds is the weight an African woman carries on her head in a 20-liter can.”
Each participant starts the Aug. 21 event with at least a cup of water. You can buy water from the organization or bring your own. The goal is to carry as much water as you can to the finish line.
A donation will be made to several organizations for each amount of water accumulated at the end. You are allowed to drink the water during the run/walk, with the remainder measured. The more gallons of water the larger the donation.
You don’t have to carry water to attend the Indie Green Festival, however.
The Indie Green Festival gives visitors the chance to learn about modern, eco-friendly and thoughtful lifestyles. You can discover diverse vegan and vegetarian food while shopping from local artisans. There will be guest speakers, entertainment and a kids zone throughout the day.
It’s likely going to be hot, so cool off with a water balloon fight after lunch.
The Indie Green Festival will be 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with the Carry You Own Water Walk taking place 10 a.m. to noon. The water balloon fight will be 1-2 p.m.
All events will be at Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross 30071.