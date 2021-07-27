Carry Your Own Water Walk leads to meatless festival in Norcross

Explore New indoor park to open in Gwinnett County

You don’t have to carry water to attend the Indie Green Festival, however.

The Indie Green Festival gives visitors the chance to learn about modern, eco-friendly and thoughtful lifestyles. You can discover diverse vegan and vegetarian food while shopping from local artisans. There will be guest speakers, entertainment and a kids zone throughout the day.

It’s likely going to be hot, so cool off with a water balloon fight after lunch.

The Indie Green Festival will be 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with the Carry You Own Water Walk taking place 10 a.m. to noon. The water balloon fight will be 1-2 p.m.

All events will be at Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross 30071.