Caitlin Clark set to return for Indiana on Wednesday after missing 5 games with groin injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark expects to play Wednesday when the Indiana Fever host the Golden State Valkyries after missing the past five games with a left groin injury.

The All-Star captain participated in practice Monday which was open to season ticket holders, playing in a 5-on-5 scrimmage. It was the first time she'd done that since getting hurt on June 26. Barring any setbacks, Clark will be available to play Wednesday.

“It’s nice to get back out there and get back into the flow of playing with my teammates again,” Clark told reporters after practice Tuesday. “It’s going to be fun to get back out there hopefully and just feel things again. ... It’s obviously hard sitting out and watching for a few weeks, so I’m excited to get out there.”