Butterfly Encounter: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Dad & Gas Car Show. 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 26. $25 for show cars, $10 for spectators, free for children 12 and under. 875 Gettysburg Trial NE, Kennesaw. facebook.com.

Enter your car, truck, bike or exotic or stop by to see vehicles and participate in raffles.

157th Anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. Free. virtual event that can be viewed on the park’s Facebook page and/or YouTube. nps.gov.

Watch videos posted hourly that cover every aspect of the fighting at Kennesaw Mountain as well as children’s programs and more. You can also visit the park and follow along on a driving tour.

Hunt House Music Series. 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. $25. The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. 770-396-5361. hunthousemarietta.com.

Enjoy music from The Grass is Dead, a band that’s heavily influenced by The Grateful Dead.

Explore Why Georgia is in top third of best states for summer road trips

DeKalb

Doraville Car Show. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Assembly Line Drive, Doraville. m.facebook.com.

Check out classic cars on the grounds of the former General Motors plant. All makes are welcome, especially classic GM cars.

Sunset Yoga in the Park. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Free. Arabia Mountain, 4158 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. eventbrite.com.

Gather at the parking lot of AWARE Nature Center to hike up Arabia Mountain, where you’ll practice yoga. Bring a mat, sturdy shoes, water and a flashlight.

A Sharp Affair Band. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 26. $18 and up. Vista Vibes Restaurant, 4073 LaVista Road, Suite 323, Tucker. eventbrite.com.

Relive the music of Earth, Wind & Fire and Kool and the Gang with A Sharp Affair Band.

“Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Travel.” 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. Presented by Fernbank Science Center. 678-874-7102. facebook.com.

Watch the feature film at home and then (weather permitting) see a view of fantastic objects in the early summer sky.

North Fulton

Movie Magic with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26. $19 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. aso.org.

Listen to iconic film scores – including “Forrest Gump,” “Schindler’s List” and “Psycho” – performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Butterfly Encounter. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, continuing through Aug. 8. Included with general admission of $10 adults, $7 seniors 65 and up and students age 13-18, $6 children age 3-12, free for children 2 and under and members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org.

Join hundreds of butterflies in Chattahoochee Nature Center’s outdoor, tented Butterfly Encounter. Nectar and host plants are available for purchase.

Appalachian Breakfast. 10 a.m. Sunday, June 27. $50. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. aprons-cooking-school-alpharetta-georgia.com.

Roll up your sleeves and learn to cook a morning feast inspired by classic Appalachian dishes, including pan-fried trout with sage butter and rosemary grits.

City Green Live. 5 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. show starts. Friday, June 25. Free. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. citysprings.com.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and listen to music from Randall Bramblett, who has performed beside The Allman Brothers, Bonnie Raitt and more. Bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages if you’d like or buy food and drink (including alcoholic beverages) on site.

Gwinnett

Independence Celebration. 5 p.m.-10 p.m., 7:30 p.m. concert. Saturday, June 26. West Walton Park, 925 Twin Lakes Rd., Loganville. loganville-ga.gov.

Celebrate Independence Day early with the Journey cover band Departure, food trucks, games and activities for the kids and fireworks after the concert.

Suwanee Beer Fest. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. with noon VIP tasting. Saturday, June 26. $49-$60 general admission, $110 VIP. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. suwaneebeerfest.com.