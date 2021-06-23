Why Georgia is in top third of best states for summer road trips

Proximity to water, beaches, resorts and national parks. This includes any of the East, West and Southern coastal states, starting at Maine and going south to Florida. States in the South, such as Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. And Western states such as Arizona, (Grand Canyon) New Mexico, California, Washington and Oregon. Proximity to resorts such as Disney Land and Six Flags, to name a few. Proximity to National Parks, such as Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Great Smokey Mountains, etc. Proximity to landmarks such as monuments, cemeteries and battlefields Proximity to family and friends

New York’s third-place finish in both the safety and activities dimensions propelled it into first place, with an overall score of 59.86. It was followed by Texas, Louisiana, Maine and North Carolina, in that order.

Georgia landed in the top third, in 16th place. The Peach State scored 51.51 overall and ranked No. 4 in the cost dimension, which included the metrics of average gas prices, maximum toll costs and average cost of car repairs, among others. Georgia had the second-highest average cost of car repairs.

We were No. 31 for safety and No. 30 for activities, however.

Rhode Island came in last place, with an overall score of 38.76.