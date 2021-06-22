ajc logo
X

Talented kids can once again audition for Halcyon’s Got Talent

Caption
What is Halcyon?.Halcyon is a 135-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta.Big Creek Greenway is accessible from Halcyon.There are also curated shops and chef-driven restaurants. .A common green is at the center of Halcyon.Loft office, modern hotel rooms and residences to buy or lease are also available.

Access Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
The annual event went on a one-year hiatus in 2020

Halcyon’s Got Talent is back in 2021.

An earlier iteration of Halcyon’s Got Talent focused solely on singers. Now, dancers and young performers of all kinds can audition, too.

ExploreBrew at the Zoo comes back with more chances to attend

Children between the ages of 10 to 18 are invited to participate. They can show off their magician skills or their acting abilities.

Complete a submission form on visithalcyon.com and submit a video no longer than two minutes of the talent. Those under 18 must include a parent’s contact information. Submissions must be sent by Wednesday, June 30 at midnight.

Keep an eye out for the following dates:

July 6 - Callbacks announced

July 11 - Callbacks start at 5 p.m.

July 12 - Finalists announced

July 16 - Halcyon’s Got Talent competition

Finalists will take the stage at the Village Green Friday, July 16. The top three performers will win trophies and prizes. Halcyon’s Got Talent begins at 6 p.m. and visitors can see performances on their own chairs and blankets. Outside food and drinks are prohibited.

“You bring the talent, and Halcyon will bring the stage!” an email announcing the event said.

Halcyon is no stranger to events geared toward children and families. The mixed-use development’s event calendar includes a variety of things to do.

Discovery Days Kids Club is for preschoolers. Family Bingo allows kids to join their parents in the game. Movies on the Green offers family-friendly films.

ExploreLive at the Battery Atlanta is going down memory lane with ‘90s event

Halcyon’s Got Talent

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Halcyon: 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta at the Villiage Green

In Other News
1
Brew at the Zoo comes back with more chances to attend
2
Summer vacations are a go, but there’s no need to go far
3
Juneteenth Celebrations: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
4
Dynamic acting fuels Outfit’s ‘Fires in the Mirror’
5
Live at the Battery Atlanta is going down memory lane with ‘90s event
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top