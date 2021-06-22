Talented kids can once again audition for Halcyon’s Got Talent

July 6 - Callbacks announced

July 11 - Callbacks start at 5 p.m.

July 12 - Finalists announced

July 16 - Halcyon’s Got Talent competition

Finalists will take the stage at the Village Green Friday, July 16. The top three performers will win trophies and prizes. Halcyon’s Got Talent begins at 6 p.m. and visitors can see performances on their own chairs and blankets. Outside food and drinks are prohibited.

“You bring the talent, and Halcyon will bring the stage!” an email announcing the event said.

Halcyon is no stranger to events geared toward children and families. The mixed-use development’s event calendar includes a variety of things to do.

Discovery Days Kids Club is for preschoolers. Family Bingo allows kids to join their parents in the game. Movies on the Green offers family-friendly films.

Halcyon’s Got Talent

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Halcyon: 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta at the Villiage Green