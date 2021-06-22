Talented kids can once again audition for Halcyon’s Got Talent

Halcyon’s Got Talent is back in 2021.
An earlier iteration of Halcyon’s Got Talent focused solely on singers. Now, dancers and young performers of all kinds can audition, too.
Children between the ages of 10 to 18 are invited to participate. They can show off their magician skills or their acting abilities.
Complete a submission form on visithalcyon.com and submit a video no longer than two minutes of the talent. Those under 18 must include a parent’s contact information. Submissions must be sent by Wednesday, June 30 at midnight.
Keep an eye out for the following dates:
July 6 - Callbacks announced
July 11 - Callbacks start at 5 p.m.
July 12 - Finalists announced
July 16 - Halcyon’s Got Talent competition
Finalists will take the stage at the Village Green Friday, July 16. The top three performers will win trophies and prizes. Halcyon’s Got Talent begins at 6 p.m. and visitors can see performances on their own chairs and blankets. Outside food and drinks are prohibited.
“You bring the talent, and Halcyon will bring the stage!” an email announcing the event said.
Halcyon is no stranger to events geared toward children and families. The mixed-use development’s event calendar includes a variety of things to do.
Discovery Days Kids Club is for preschoolers. Family Bingo allows kids to join their parents in the game. Movies on the Green offers family-friendly films.
