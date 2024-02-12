Burger King: $1 million up for grabs for next Whopper topper idea

Explore Taco Bell removing 5 fan favorites from its value menu

If it sounds like an easy feat, the Whopper has more than 200,000 customizable combinations and will require some creative thinking to nail down the ideal recipe for the latest flame-grilled burger.

Here’s what to know about the Million Dollar Whopper Contest, according to the website:

Burger King fans can visit BK.com/MDW or the BK App (no purchase necessary) to submit their Whopper creation now through Sunday, March 17, using their free Royal Perks account.

Guests can follow the prompts to submit their Whopper sandwich concept, which can feature up to eight toppings.

After submitting their Million Dollar Whopper idea, they will receive a preview A.I. version of their creation, to which they can then add a personalized A.I. generated-jingle and a thematic background. The final image or video can then be shared across their social media platforms.

The three best Whopper creators will be invited to BK headquarters in Miami and have the “opportunity to refine their concepts,” before they appear on menus nationwide. Guests will then vote for their favorite sandwich, leaving the winner with the $1 million prize.

“And, whether or not your Whopper ends up in restaurants nationwide, we’re giving Guests the opportunity to experience and share their creation using the power of A.I. technology,” said Pat O’Toole, Burker King’s chief marketing officer.

For more information on the Million Dollar Whopper Contest, visit bk.com.