Black History Month events: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics. 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $10. Acworth Beach, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. 770-414-9390, ext. 1113. classy.org.

Plunge into cold water to help raise money for the Special Olympics with Acworth Beach as the backdrop. Register in advance so you can be assigned a time to ensure social distancing.

African American History Month Celebration. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $5-$10. The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117. southernmuseum.org.

Celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout history with interactive education tables and a United States Colored Troops (USCT) living history program on the front lawn. USCT musketry demonstrations will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. RSVP to attend. Masks are required.

Pop-In for Family Fun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $5 per person with a family maximum of $20. Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710. mariettahistory.org.

Explore the Marietta Museum of History and take home a Black Women’s History craft.

DeKalb

Tartan Trot. Friday, Feb. 19-Sunday, Feb. 21. Virtual event. $35 10K, $30 5K, $15 one-mile Fun Run. virtual event. raceroster.com.

The 15th annual Tartan Trot is going virtual, with proceeds to benefit the local and international outreach partners of Saint Luke Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody.

Early Mars: Warm and Wet or Cold and Icy? 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Free. virtual event presented by Fernbank Science Center. 678-874-7102. facebook.com.

Fernbank Science Center’s at-home planetarium show will discuss the results from the landing of Mars with top researcher Jim Head.

W.D. Thomson Park Workday. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. W.D. Thomson Park, 1760 Mason Mill Road NE, Decatur. commissionerrader.com.

Wear a mask and bring your own work gloves to help remove invasive plants, plant natives and design and build structures like steps, kiosks, benches and bridges. Most ages and abilities can be accommodated.

Chamblee Bike Riding Clinic. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. Ages 2-3 and 4-6 are scheduled or 9:30 a.m. and ages 6-12 are scheduled for 10:45 a.m. 6-year-olds can attend either the class for 4-6 or 6-12. $25. Keswick Park Community Building, 3496 Keswick Drive, Chamblee. chambleega.myrec.com.

Bring your child and their bike or borrow one one-site and let them learn about the fundamentals of riding a bike. Kids need a helmet and a bottle of water, and those age 7-12 need to bring their own bike that doesn’t have training wheels. Class size is limited, so register in advance.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Restaurant Week. starts Sunday, Feb. 21 and continues through Saturday, Feb. 27. Participating restaurants throughout Alpharetta. 770-698-9292. exploregeorgia.org.

Try a new dining spot or visit an existing favorite during Alpharetta Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants will offer dinner deals, and some will also offer lunch deals.

Wildlife Baby Shower. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $6-$10. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org.

Learn about Chattahoochee Nature Center’s efforts to help injured wildlife and bring an item from the wish list for spring baby season.

The Carnegie Writers Atlanta/Alpharetta Workshop. 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Free. eventbrite.com.

Virtual Zoom meetings of the Carnegie Writers Workshop focus on writing, listening to readings, guest speakers and more.

“Gee’s Bend.” Friday, Feb. 19-Saturday, Feb. 20. Free. streamed version presented by Act1 Theater of Alpharetta. 770-663-8989. act1theater.com.

“Gee’s Bend” tells the story of quilters from the isolated community of Gee’s Bend, AL beginning in 1939.

Gwinnett

Drive ‘N Drag Saves 2021. 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. $74 plus fees general admission, includes two people per car with additional people costing $25 each. Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 212-445-0099. vossevents.com.

Join Bianca Del Rio and the super queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in a live theatrical experience with Jumbotron screens, festive décor and more. You’ll stay in or beside your car, which will have sound transmitted from the show to FM speakers.

Arbor Day Tree Planting Celebration. 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Feb. 20. Free. Sims Lake Park, 4600 Suwanee Dam Road, Suwanee. 770-904-3381. suwanee.com.

Gather with other volunteers to plant trees at Sims Lake Park in honor of Arbor Day. call Bill Stinehart at 770-904-3381 if you’d like to participate.

Suwanee Half Marathon and Old Town 5K. 7:30 a.m. half marathon start and 7:45 a.m. 5K start. $75-$85 for half marathon, $30-$40 for 5K. Half marathon starts in front of City Hall and 5K starts on Main Street by the public library. 770-377-7763. suwaneehalf.com.

Race in a half marathon or 5K to benefit the Suwanee Public Arts program.

Ceramic & Fired Arts Show. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $7. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. ceramicshop.com.

Shop for ceramic brushes, molds and other supplies and also receive instructions on projections and techniques.