Why you should visit this small town, named best in Georgia

In 1925, Ford began purchasing land in the area, eventually owning about 85,000 acres on both sides of the Ogeechee River.

According to georgiaencyclopedia.org, he “hired local residents to manage his agricultural operations, provided housing and medical facilities, and built churches, community centers, and schools for blacks and whites. He developed a sawmill and a vocational trade school, improved roads and other infrastructure, and generally brought Ways Station into the twentieth century.”

In 1941 the town’s name was changed to Richmond Hill in honor of Ford, who had built his winter residence, Richmond, on the site of the former Clay plantation.

Once you’ve explored Richmond Hill, you can drive a few minutes to check out Savannah or Tybee Island.