Why you should visit this small town, named best in Georgia

They write songs and books about going to the big city, but it’s usually only the Hallmark Channel that shows small towns some love.
Recently, MSN picked the best small town in each state you should add to your bucket list, but they didn’t explain how they made their choices.
The cities range in population from 1 (Buford, Wyoming) to 9,559 (Milford, Delaware). The best small town in Georgia, MSN determined, is home to 9,523, based on 2010 Census numbers.
Richmond Hill was once a winter home for Henry Ford and “features stunning architectural facades dating back to the 1930s,” Brooke Neimeyer wrote. If you’d rather be outdoors, though, “the coastal waters of Georgia are prime for fishing or you can try your luck at Sterling Links Golf Club with views of the rolling fairways.”
The small town oozes Southern charm and history. If you’re visiting, you can shop for antiques, explore the hometown restaurants or go fishing.
In 1925, Ford began purchasing land in the area, eventually owning about 85,000 acres on both sides of the Ogeechee River.
According to georgiaencyclopedia.org, he “hired local residents to manage his agricultural operations, provided housing and medical facilities, and built churches, community centers, and schools for blacks and whites. He developed a sawmill and a vocational trade school, improved roads and other infrastructure, and generally brought Ways Station into the twentieth century.”
In 1941 the town’s name was changed to Richmond Hill in honor of Ford, who had built his winter residence, Richmond, on the site of the former Clay plantation.
Once you’ve explored Richmond Hill, you can drive a few minutes to check out Savannah or Tybee Island.