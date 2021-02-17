Sweet Hello Kitty treats coming to Atlantic Station next weekend

Taking the health and safety of guests seriously, the Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be employing sanitation efforts including wiping down payment readers every half hour and disinfecting counters in that same time frame. Sanitation stations will also be provided and truck staff will wear masks and gloves.

Attendees will also be encouraged to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others, wear a face mask and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer often. They’ll also be asked to remain home if they’re feeling sick.

The Hello Kitty truck debuted in October 2014 and since then, it has thrilled thousands of fans across the nation, with hundreds visiting individual stops. Two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have visited over 100 cities from coast to coast including Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, New York and Miami.

Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Atlantic Station

10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

On West District Avenue near California Pizza Kitchen