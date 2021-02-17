Sweet Hello Kitty treats coming to Atlantic Station next weekend

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe truck is coming back to Atlanta in 2021.
Currently, on a nationwide tour, the van is stopping by Atlantic Station Saturday, Feb. 27 to offer fans with a sweet tooth some delectable delights.
In celebration of all things Hello Kitty, the truck is selling a variety of edible treats and limited-edition collectibles for lovers of the Sanrio-produced character. They include a Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plush and hand-decorated cookie sets, both of which are new this year. Guests can also buy sprinkle mugs, two styles of enamel pin sets, madeleine cookie sets and some Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote bags.
Additionally, best-selling items such as a cafe lunch box, stainless steel thermal bottles, T-shirts and water bottles shaped in Hello Kitty’s iconic bow are available for purchase.
Only credit card and debit card payments are accepted; no wash payments are permitted.
Taking the health and safety of guests seriously, the Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be employing sanitation efforts including wiping down payment readers every half hour and disinfecting counters in that same time frame. Sanitation stations will also be provided and truck staff will wear masks and gloves.
Attendees will also be encouraged to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others, wear a face mask and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer often. They’ll also be asked to remain home if they’re feeling sick.
The Hello Kitty truck debuted in October 2014 and since then, it has thrilled thousands of fans across the nation, with hundreds visiting individual stops. Two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have visited over 100 cities from coast to coast including Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, New York and Miami.
Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Atlantic Station
10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
On West District Avenue near California Pizza Kitchen