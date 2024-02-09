Beyoncé to launch new hair care line, Cécred, near end of February

“The beauty industry does not always understand these emotions and what we need. I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and share some of those secrets, so we can continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their own strength and tell their stories. That is power,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Beyoncé first teased a new hair care line in 2023 but kept things subtle. Posting a message to her followers on Instagram about her experience in Destiny’s Child, which started performing for clients who were getting their hair done. That journey transcended into the understanding and connection between hair and the community.

“There is power in community, and I saw that growing up the daughter of a salon owner,” she said. “I was exposed to so many entrepreneurial women that I admired. Doctors, business owners, artists, teachers, mothers — they all came through my mom’s salon. I saw firsthand how a salon can be a sanctuary for women.”

The website for Cécred offers plenty of visuals with various hairstyles, but so far, no product details have been added.

According to the trademark application filed in June 2022, the company will have a production line of candles, vitamin supplements, electric hair styling tools, combs, hair accessories, pillowcases, carrying bags and, of course, hair care preparations and so much more.