What is body dysmorphia, the condition Tami Roman suffers from?

BDD is a mental health condition that causes a person to worry and think about flaws or defects in their appearance. Most times, those flaws only exist to the person and not the general public.

Symptoms of body dysmorphic disorder include:

Worrying a lot about a specific area of your body (particularly your face)

Spending a lot of time comparing your looks with other people’s

Spending excessive time looking at yourself in the mirror — or, conversely, avoiding mirrors altogether

Making an excessive effort to conceal perceived flaws

Picking obsessively at your skin to make it “smooth”

While the causes of BDD are unclear, most mental health professionals point to traumatic experiences in the past – individuals are far more likely to develop the disorder if they were teased, bullied or abused as a child. Individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) or depression are also more likely to suffer from body dysmorphia.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, about 2.5% of women and 2.2% of men suffer from body dysmorphic disorder. While those reported percentages don’t seem so high, they’ve increased dramatically among younger people, perhaps due to increased social media use.

