Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

The Winter Lantern Festival will be open Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets will cost $25.99 for adults, $17.99 for children 4 to 13, and $20.00 for students, seniors and military.

“Winter Lantern Festival’s unique luminescent nightwalk brings the culture and craftsmanship of traditional Chinese lantern festivals, where contribution is celebration,” according to the festival’s website. “Modern LED lights are embellished by traditionally hand-crafted lantern frames made from small pieces of classically made Chinese silk cloth and steel wire.

“All lanterns are created by artisans, some of which have over 20 years of experience in their trade and bring magical folklorical creatures to life. Each unique piece holds a story of its own that will be told to visitors to help contextualize their experience even more.”

Steeped in tradition, it’s an event dedicated to educating visitors on the culture and craftsmanship of Chinese lantern festivals. This year, the festival will also feature a number of bonus features for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

“Our team believes that when it comes to culture, contribution is celebration,” according to the festival’s website. “With our lights and lanterns, we hope to provide an unforgettable experience for all. This year, not only will we bring lanterns, we are also excited to bring more family fun such as bounce house, dino rides, picture taking opportunities, and food and arts vendors to further expand the entire experience.”