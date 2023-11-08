Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

Atlanta Winter Guide
By
1 hour ago

Already touring New Jersey, New York and Washington, the Winter Lantern Festival is coming soon to Georgia. A family-friendly light show experience, the festival is an opportunity for guests to take a night walk of wonder through the art of traditional Chinese lanterns. The event will debut Nov. 10 and run through Jan. 2, 2024 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

The Winter Lantern Festival will be open Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets will cost $25.99 for adults, $17.99 for children 4 to 13, and $20.00 for students, seniors and military.

ExploreGeorgia baker ices the competition on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Wars’

“Winter Lantern Festival’s unique luminescent nightwalk brings the culture and craftsmanship of traditional Chinese lantern festivals, where contribution is celebration,” according to the festival’s website. “Modern LED lights are embellished by traditionally hand-crafted lantern frames made from small pieces of classically made Chinese silk cloth and steel wire.

“All lanterns are created by artisans, some of which have over 20 years of experience in their trade and bring magical folklorical creatures to life. Each unique piece holds a story of its own that will be told to visitors to help contextualize their experience even more.”

Steeped in tradition, it’s an event dedicated to educating visitors on the culture and craftsmanship of Chinese lantern festivals. This year, the festival will also feature a number of bonus features for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

ExploreFernbank’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ returns for 14th year

“Our team believes that when it comes to culture, contribution is celebration,” according to the festival’s website. “With our lights and lanterns, we hope to provide an unforgettable experience for all. This year, not only will we bring lanterns, we are also excited to bring more family fun such as bounce house, dino rides, picture taking opportunities, and food and arts vendors to further expand the entire experience.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING TODAY
Young Thug case: Will rap lyrics be used as evidence in gang trial?1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The 2024 Atlanta Open will be last for tennis tournament
2h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP

The Jolt: Democrats dominate Election Day despite angst over Biden
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

TORPY: Poll says voters don’t want Beltline rail. But plan chugs along
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

TORPY: Poll says voters don’t want Beltline rail. But plan chugs along
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results
The Latest

Turkey Trots: Burn calories and have fun at Thanksgiving-themed races
1h ago
Diwali 2023: Where to celebrate the festival of lights in Atlanta
Georgia baker ices the competition on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Wars’
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
2h ago
UPDATE: Local Election Results from Tuesday
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top