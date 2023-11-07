Georgia baker ices the competition on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Wars’

“It was literally the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life,” Jones told local news outlet 13WMAZ after competing on Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.”

It’s a program enjoying its fifth season, where bakers team up to craft life-sized confections in seven hours or less. The former “Christmas Cookie Challenge” competitor took to Instagram on Monday to comment on his “Holiday Wars” premier performance, which aired Nov. 5 on The Food Network and streaming platform Max.

“We did it!” Jones wrote. “We won our qualifying round, and will be moving on in the competition - team Frost Bites returns Sunday, November 19th at 9!”

“Holiday Wars” will span eight episodes over the coming weeks, with the winners taking home $25,000. According to the Georgia baker, the competition was no small challenge.

“To create these huge pieces out of food in that amount of time is not what I do every day. It was hard,” he said.

The payoff, however, is significant.

“Holiday Wars is back with teams of elite cake, candy and cookie artists battling it out over eight episodes in over-the-top confectionery challenges inspired by holiday tales,” The Food Network announced in an Oct. 2023 press release. “Host Jeff Mauro and judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira lead all of this season’s action. In the end, only one team is named Holiday Wars champion and awarded the grand prize: an all-expenses paid trip to see Iceland’s Northern lights.”