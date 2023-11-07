Fernbank’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ returns for 14th year

Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World,” an Atlanta holiday tradition, is returning to the Fernbank Museum for its 14th year. Beginning Nov. 18 and running through Jan. 7, the special exhibit will be featured throughout the museum’s Great Hall, including two floors of festive displays that celebrate holiday traditions in different cultures.

Among others, the exhibit will feature displays representative of celebrations from Sweden, Norway, Mexico, Argentina, India, Costa Rica, Latvia, Kenya, Philippines, Peru and Japan.

“Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World returns for its 14th year to celebrate the holiday season and much more with dazzling trees and other displays that line two floors for a rich, artistic expression that recognizes cultural celebrations, events and traditions from around the world,” according to the event’s website. “The exhibit highlights festivities and traditions that tell unique stories selected by cultural partners through arts, crafts, symbols and ornamental displays.”

While guests can explore the exhibit on their own, they can also follow a scavenger hunt designed to lead guests on an exploration through the many displays. The exhibit will also be available on select evenings during Fernbank After Dark, a monthly 21-and-over experience.

Access to the “Winter Wonderland” exhibit comes with general admission, which is $25.95 for adults, $24.95 for seniors and $23.95 for children ages three through 12.

“It’s rewarding to know that this exhibit has become a tradition that many of our guests, partners, volunteers and staff look forward to each year,” Bobbi Hohmann, vice president of programming and collections at Fernbank, said. “It’s a special opportunity to embrace the holiday season through an exhibit that is not only beautiful, but also incredibly informative. Winter Wonderland fosters an appreciation and understanding of the people and traditions around the world in a joyful and celebratory way.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

91-year-old Buckhead retiree is a TikTok sensation
