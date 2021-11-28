Advent and Hanukkah begin the same day in 2021

The holiday season turns from Thanksgiving to celebrations of light and reflection on Sunday.
Nov. 28 marks the first Sunday of Advent and it also is the beginning of Hanukkah at sundown.
Advent marks a period of four Sundays leading up the Christmas and also marks the beginning of the liturgical year in Christian churches, according to the Georgia Bulletin.
Hanukkah is an eight day festival of light, traditionally marked by the candles of a menorah.
