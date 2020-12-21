Advent celebrations reinforce significance of Jesus’ birth

I have attended church in America for over 20 years but do not remember ever hearing about Advent celebrations. I honestly thought this was a long-lost tradition. Still, as I researched the Advent wreath tradition, in particular, I found out, to my surprise, that the modern church still observes it, particularly as the Roman rite of the Catholic Church. The significance and depth of each week’s theme during the advent observance is a beautiful expression of the many reasons we celebrate Jesus’ birth. And yet, it seems as if many Christians are not even aware of this tradition.

As I read about each theme, I could not help but think about the beauty and significance of the Christmas celebration and how easy it has become for believers to go through the motions of religion at Christmas, only for the sake of tradition.

We sing carols, but as we face hard times, we often forget that the prophesied Emmanuel (God with us) promised never to leave us or forsake us.

We wrap gifts but soon neglect the original design of gift-giving at Christmas time: to give as an expression of worship to celebrate the Savior — the greatest gift of all.

We celebrate the baby but often forget that the resurrected Christ called us to lead holy lives in preparation and anticipation of his return.

These concepts may not be popular. They may be controversial. Some believe them to be part of the most elaborate conspiracy in history. Others think it to be a fairy tale.

But to Christians around the world who have taken the time to study prophecy, history and who know the legitimacy of the Christmas celebration, we know better. For them, the advent season can serve as another stone used to reinforce the walls that must guard their hearts against apathy or the contempt that our beliefs often create among those who don’t share our faith.

During a most unusual Christmas season, when many families will be separated to protect loved ones from the spread of this dreadful virus, may we use these last days of Advent to remind our hearts that our reason to rejoice remains the same.

And in the year that changed life as we knew it, this abiding truth should anchor troubled hearts: we may not be able to be together, but he, Emmanuel, is with us and also with our loved ones.

Indeed, even in the darkest times, we can joyfully celebrate — for the hope for the world, Messiah, has come.

Merry Christmas to all!

Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com to learn about her speaking ministry, bible studies and book. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com.