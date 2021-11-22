Surprises abound in 2021 Advent calendars

Such a character. Make the countdown even more festive with a Batman Advent calendar featuring 25 exclusive Gotham City-inspired patch pockets filled with recipe cards, pins, patches and other mementos. Available at Amazon, Caped Crusader fans will enjoy discovering what adventure awaits each day. $23.38. amazon.com.

Shines so bright. Open two dozen boxes of sterling silver earrings with a Sterling Forever 24 days of jewelry Advent calendar. Earrings include a pair of sterling silver 4mm cubic zirconia studs, chain hoops, teardrop threader earrings, a pair of 14K gold-plated sterling silver linear hoops and much more. A calendar this dazzling can also be presented as an early Christmas present. The list price of the entire collection is $1,354 but it’s currently on sale for $499. sterlingforever.com.

Sweet things. ‘Tis the season for something sweet and a Christmas countdown is delectable with 24 boxes of Sugarfina chocolates aptly called the Santa’s Workshop Advent calendar. A bevy of best-sellers such as birthday cake caramels, heavenly sours and dark chocolate sea salt caramels are included, plus an assortment of new flavors like merry berries and petite strawberries. $60. sugarfina.com.

Caption Indulge in downtime with an Advent calendar filled with bath products, candles and maore. Courtesy of Apotheke Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Take care. The Apotheke Advent calendar is meant to keep folks fresh, clean and refreshed after burning the midnight oil with work or holiday shopping. The 25-piece set includes paraben- and sulfate-free products such as three bath salts, three shea butters and a bar soap to pamper the body. Ten candles create a relaxing ambiance and keep personal spaces fragrant. Available at Nordstrom. $185. nordstrom.com.

Caption Bring a little Disney magic home with a princess-themed Advent calendar. Courtesy of Insight Editions Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Fairy tales. The festivities of Christmas and Disney converge in an enchanting calendar featuring well-known princesses such as Cinderella, Tiana and Rapunzel. The pop-up calendar is shaped like a tree and features a glass slipper, water lily and frying pan decorations all comprised of sturdy paper. A book with facts about ornaments and the princesses is the perfect accompaniment to create a timeless family tradition. Available at Amazon. $34.99. amazon.com.

Drink up. Celebrate the season with 24 mini bottles of wine from Jingle & Mingle. Each bottle is 187 ml, and for reference, that’s the same size as the wine bottles offered on airplane flights. Varietals include reds, whites and rosés. This generously portioned calendar makes it easy to gift wine bottles as stocking stuffers and still have enough to drink throughout the holidays. $59.99 at target.com.

Caption A budget-friendly Advent calendar features 25 paper doors with holiday-themed illustrations to jazz up any room. Courtesy of Rifle Paper Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Oh, Christmas tree. A free-standing Advent calendar in the shape of a 13-inch tree features 25 petite-sized paper doors with festive illustrations. It’s also printed in color and has metallic gold-foil stamped accents all over to make the Christmas countdown more merry and bright. Available at Rifle Paper Co. $18. riflepaperco.com.