Zoo Atlanta debuts new Chinese Lantern Festival for the holidays

“One of the things that really drew us to [the lantern project] is its ability to match to our mission in terms of being able to showcase wildlife and biodiversity, and being able to showcase that in a different way is something that is really fun for us,” Jennifer Smith, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives at Zoo Atlanta, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Other highlights include an interactive jump-pad of lights at the KIDZone, a selection of gift shops, food and beverage stands and rides on the Endangered Species Carousel. Guests aged 21-and-up will have a chance to try the Festivus-themed Airing of Grievances, a limited-release cider infused with cranberry and holiday spices from Marietta-based Treehorn Cider.