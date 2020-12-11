These Atlanta radio stations are playing Christmas music

The holidays are upon us and Christmas is around the corner.
To get into the spirit, many enjoy listening to their favorite holiday tunes.
Streaming and online radio stations such as Pandora allow people to choose exactly the kinds of Christmas music they want to hear. But some may wonder if they’ll hear “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” should they turn on their local radio station.
Not many radio stations are pumping out holiday tunes, but a handful have some in rotation.
Atlanta’s home for hits from the ’80s, ‘90s and now hasn’t completely done away with those songs in favor of Christmas tunes. Still, it has sprinkled in a few standards between numbers from Maroon 5 and Dua Lipa. Some songs that have played include “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee as well as Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow.”
The city’s R&B station is mostly sticking to playing ‘90s and contemporary R&B, but it has put some Christmas music into the mix. The Whispers’ “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Luther Vandross’ “At Christmas Time” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” are some songs that have been spun.
Atlanta’s inspiration station Praise 102.5 is intermittently playing Christmas songs this season.
Expect to hear Christmas tunes around the clock on this inspirational station, 104.7 The Fish. Celine Dion’s rendition of “O Holy Night” and Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “Linus & Lucy” are among the songs that are in the station’s rotation as well as more religious ones such as “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” by Aaron Shust.
Contemporary Christian station The Joy is playing Christmas music non-stop. Songs have included Josh Groban’s “Believe” and Perry Como’s “Here We Come A-Caroling.”
The former Talk 106.7 turned Christian pop station K-Love is playing religious Christmas songs this season. Among the songs that have been played are “Silent Night” by Needtobreathe and Zach Williams’ version of “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”
Have you heard Christmas songs on some radio stations we missed? Email avery.newmark@ajc.com and we’ll add them.
