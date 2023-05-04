Where to treat Mom to brunch on Mother’s Day in metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of The Americano Credit: Courtesy of The Americano

The Americano. Moms can enjoy special Mother’s Day items like Dungeness crab and stuffed lobster along with the restaurant’s newly launched Sunday brunch menu, featuring dishes including steak and eggs and Wagyu beef cheek hash. The event will also feature live music, complimentary rose and hand massage for Mom, and a pressed flower craft station for kids.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com/atlanta.

Credit: Courtesy of Amore e Amore Credit: Courtesy of Amore e Amore

Amore e Amore. Take Mom to the Magical World of Oz at this Oz-themed prix fixe meal with options including pappardelle Sinatra, shrimp scampi and lamb osso bucco, as well as an intermezzo and glass of bubbly. The full a la carte dinner menu will also be available.

3:30 p.m. $89. 467 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com.

Bully Boy. Head to the Eastside Beltline for Bully Boy’s seafood-focused special Mother’s Day brunch. Dinner will also be available.

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 828 W10 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 678-904-5607, bullyboyatl.com.

Cooks & Soldiers. Give Mom a taste of Spain with Cooks & Soldiers’ special Mother’s Day menu. Dishes include pan de platano (walnut banana bread), sarteneko (crispy polenta cake) and specialty cocktails.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com.

La Tavola. Head to Virginia-Highland for a special a la carte brunch menu with options including antipasti, French toast “panettone,” several pastas, wild mushroom frittata and steak and eggs.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com.

Lazy Betty. Treat Mom with a four-course brunch tasting menu plus dessert, featuring dishes like truffled French omelette, smoked salmon and cheesecake. Wine pairings can be added for an additional fee.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. $165. 1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, lazybettyatl.com.

Livingston Restaurant & Bar. Livingston, located in the historic Georgia Terrace hotel, will offer a brunch buffet in its grand ballroom from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with highlights including poached shrimp, roasted beef tenderloin, brown sugar-cured ham, grilled asparagus with saffron aioli and red velvet cake. Guests also will enjoy live entertainment, and mothers will receive a complimentary rose.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. $95 per adult, $47.50 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger. thegeorgianterrace.com/drink-and-eat.

Fogón and Lions. Get a little bit of everything at Fogón and Lions’ brunch buffet with bottomless mimosas (for the adults) and dishes including antipasto, cheeses, Mexican Caesar salad, a ceviche seafood bar and carving stations. Hot items include paella Valenciana and manchego mac and cheese, along with traditional breakfast items like blueberry pancakes and eggs, as well as dessert.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $69 per adult, $29 per child. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com.

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails. Milton’s’ all-day Mother’s Day menu offers starters, entrees and desserts including piquillo pepper crab bisque, Caesar salad, croissant French toast, Nashville hot pickle fried chicken sandwich, Parmesan and black truffle carbonara and strawberry shortcake trifle.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. $59 per adult, $29.50 per child. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com.

Credit: Courtesy of No. 246 Credit: Courtesy of No. 246

No. 246. Give Mother’s Day brunch some Italian flair with a la carte brunch at No. 246. Order dishes including ricotta fritters, brioche French toast, breakfast pizza and meatballs, plus a selection of daytime cocktails.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. 129 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 678-399-8246, no246.com.

Oreatha’s at The Point. Chefs Deborah VanTrece and Christian “Lucke” Bell will offer a special brunch buffet featuring dishes like French toast casserole with Georgia peach compote; spinach, roasted red pepper and goat cheese quiche; and watermelon and feta salad with mint balsamic reduction. Oreatha’s sister restaurant, Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours, will also offer a Mother’s Day brunch buffet.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. $55 per adult and $25 for children 9-14. 2287 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 404-228-4852, oreathas.com

Ray’s on the River. Honor Mom with a special brunch buffet with dishes including spinach dip, Charleston she-crab soup, Caesar salad, eggs Benedict, prime rib, Faroe Island salmon, Oreo bread pudding and Key lime pie mousse. Ray’s on the River’s downtown Atlanta sister restaurant, Ray’s in the City, will also be offering Mother’s Day brunch.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. $80. 6700 Powers Ferry Road NW, Sandy Springs.770-955-1187, raysrestaurants.com/raysontheriver.

Serena Pastificio. Celebrate Mother’s Day at this Colony Square restaurant with a buffet featuring meats, cheeses, fruits, and breads; specialty dishes and pastas; classic brunch items; carving stations; salads; side dishes and vegetables; and Italian desserts.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. $60 per adult, $20 per child 12 and under.1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com.

The Starling Hotel. The Commons Restaurant + Bar inside the Starling Hotel will serve a Southern-inspired brunch buffet featuring a crepe station, raw bar with oysters and poached Gulf shrimp, carving station with roast beef tenderloin and leg of lamb and desserts like raspberry cheesecake and delicious bananas Foster tart. Top it off with bottomless mimosas or a specialty Bloody Mary.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. $75. 188 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-892-6000, thestarlinghotel.com.

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.