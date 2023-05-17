Celebrating life with a drink of aquavit

Explore More cocktail news

Åhus akvavit. This aquavit from Sweden is a modern interpretation of the spirit, although the distillery dates to 1906. Fennel, rosemary, lemon and Seville orange peels are added to the mix, in addition to caraway. It is reminiscent of citrus-forward New World gins and, at 76 proof, can be sipped cold and neat, or substituted in gin sours, such as an aviation.

Brennivin aquavit. This one hails from Iceland, and its name translates to “burning wine.” This distillate is clean, crisp and heavy on the caraway. Brennivin wasn’t imported to the U.S. until 2014, but quickly gained a following (Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters has been spotted wearing a T-shirt with the Brennivin logo). Sip it ice-cold with your bagel and lox at brunch, or add it to a Harry’s bloody mary, in lieu of vodka, for a little more flavor.

Lysholm Linie aquavit. This Norwegian version of aquavit is produced following the twice-over-the-equator tradition. The rye-bread taste of caraway is here, along with some wood tannin from the barrel-aging. The company suggests ginger beer as a mixer, and this accents some of the spirit’s other spices, including star anise. We think it makes a fine substitute for barrel-aged Old Tom gin in a classic Martinez.

Tattersall toasted coconut aquavit. It is no coincidence that American aquavit usually is made where Scandinavian immigrants settled, like Oregon or the upper Midwest. We love this outlier from River Falls, Wisconsin. Tattersall’s toasted coconut version is like a fresh bottle of Coppertone, but caraway helps it have a dry finish, with no cloying sweetness.

