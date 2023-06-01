More than 10 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out this month

Try wine and beer, help honor Edna Lewis and get a taste of Sandy Springs this month in metro Atlanta.

Drink wine for a cause

Atlanta radio celebrity Frank Ski will host his 20th annual celebrity wine tasting and auction, featuring hors d’oeuvres, wines from vineyards including Opus One, Caymus and Silver Oak. Proceeds will benefit the Frank Ski Kids Foundation, which exposes kids to opportunities in science, technology, athletics and the arts.

3-7 p.m. June 3. $200-$350. Blue Martini, 3402 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0166, e.givesmart.com/events/wkS

Cheers to beer

Try the roster of beers from Jekyll Brewing during the Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest. Tickets also include live music, and food from local eateries will be available for purchase.

6:30-11 p.m. June 3. $10. Milton Avenue between Highway 9 and Roswell Street, Alpharetta. alpharettabusinessassociation.com/event-5244478

A wine dinner

Buckhead Life’s culinary director Pano Karatassos is teaming up with Atlanta Fish Market’s executive chef Ian Bailey for a six-course seafood dinner paired with wines from Caymus Vineyards, including hamachi crudo with blood orange, yuzu and white soy, paired with Emmolo, No. 6 Sparkling Wine Methode Traditionnelle.

6:30-9:30 p.m. June 7. $189. Atlanta Fish Market, 265 Pharr Road NE, Atlanta. 404-262-3165, eventbrite.com/e/caymus-wine-dinner-at-atlanta-fish-market-tickets-634712892347

A summer kickoff

Newly opened food hall Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza will host a family-friendly summer kickoff party just outside its doors on The Green, featuring specials from Umami Burger, El Pollo Verde and Sam’s Crispy Chicken. The event will also feature new cocktails available for purchase, live music, lawn games and bubbles and contests.

4-7 p.m. June 8. 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. simon.com/mall/phipps-plaza/stores/citizens-market

Food That Rocks

Head to the City Green at City Springs in Sandy Springs for Taste of Atlanta’s Food That Rocks. The event offers tastes from more than 25 Sandy Springs restaurants including the General Muir, Colonial Kitchen and Bar and Yalda; a dessert bar; wine, beer and craft cocktails; live music; and interactive experiences.

7-10 p.m. June 8. $85-$125. City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. foodthatrocks.org

Late night snacking

Stay up late for the Midnight Market at Atlantic Station, featuring bites from more than 30 local food vendors and food trucks including Soul Trucking Good, Chew on Chuan and Nom Station serving special small plate menus. Tickets for the event, which is only for those 21 and older, also include roller skating, a DJ, games and activities, an artists market and beverages available for purchase.

6-11:55 p.m. June 9-10. $25-$65. Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot, 241 20th St., Atlanta.eventbrite.com/e/foodie-festival-dance-party-tickets-535899729517

Tequila on the Terrace

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta and Herradura Tequila are partnering for Tequila on the Terrace. The party will offer tastings of ceviche, tacos, enchiladas and tostadas, plus sweet treats, all paired with Herradura spirits. Tickets also include live music, themed experiences including a salts and tequila station, and contests.

6-9 p.m. June 10. $150. Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-9898, eventbrite.com/e/tequila-on-the-terrace-four-seasons-x-herradura-tickets-632671967887

A Swiss celebration

Head to Inman Park for a Swiss wine celebration, part of a weeklong celebration of Swiss wine, food, culture and community in partnership with the Consulate General of Switzerland in Atlanta. The event features an a la carte Swiss street food menu and wine list available by the glass or bottle.

6-10 p.m. June 11. Bread & Butterfly, 290 Elizabeth St. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/swiss-wine-soiree-at-bread-and-butterfly-sunday-june-11th-tickets-641313334447

A tribute to Edna

Join pop-up collective Stolen Goods for a Sunday Supper honoring Edna Lewis, featuring a family-style meal from chefs including Demetrius Brown, Justin Dixon and Melanie Forehand and drinks from Kharis Ellison. The event also includes an art exhibition highlighting local artists.

6:30-9 p.m. June 11. $105. Cultivate Food + Coffee, 1952 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. stolengoods.online/shop-1/p/general-admission-sunday-supper-a-tribute-to-edna-lewis

Beer Festival

Try beer and cider from more than 150 breweries at the Atlanta Summer Beer Festival. Tickets also include samples of wine, mead, hard seltzer and other beverages, as well as DJs and live music, plus food available for purchase.

4-8 p.m. June 17. $45-$65. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 665 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantasummerbeerfestival.com

An international event

Join chefs from Friends of Refugees at Atlanta Botanical Garden in honor of World Refugee Day. Enjoy cooking demos featuring international recipes alongside other activities that highlight Atlanta’s diverse refugee communities and foodways.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17. Free with garden admission. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org/calendar/refugee-recipe-celebration-2

Celebrate Dad

Give pop something tasty at Lapeer Steak and Seafood’s prix-fixe Father’s Day brunch, with options including banana bread with whipped honey butter; roasted beef tenderloin with scrambled eggs, horseradish cream sauce, chives and flake salt; and salmon with cheese grits, asparagus, sauce bearnaise and dill.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18. $59 per adult, $30 per child 12 and younger. 12 N. Broad St., Alpharetta. 678-691-9400, lapeersteak.com

A taste of Midtown

Get a taste of the restaurants in Midtown’s Colony Square development, including Rumi’s Kitchen, Holeman & Finch, Locale Caribbean Cuisine and Sukoshi, during Taste on the Square. The event features bites, open bar and live music.

7-10 p.m. June 22. $95. The Plaza at Colony Square, 1175 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. freshtix.com/events/tasteots2023

Cheers to brunch

Head to The Battery Atlanta for Brunch Fest Live, a 21 and over event. Tickets include a complimentary mimosa, three tickets for other brunch cocktails and two food vouchers, plus a performance from the SADBrunch Divas Drag Show.

Noon-5 p.m. $40. June 24. 825 Live at The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, axs.com/events/482969/brunch-fest-live-tickets