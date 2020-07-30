The paloma is your pal for summertime sipping

Serves one

Ice

2 ounces tequila

½ ounce fresh lime juice

3 ounces grapefruit soda

Lime wheel for garnish

Add tequila and lime juice to a highball glass filled with ice. Top with grapefruit soda. Stir together. Garnish with lime wheel.

Would you rather sip on a paloma around town, perhaps on a patio? We’ve got you covered:

Victory Sandwich Bar

Along with its menu of tiny gourmet sandwiches and famed whiskey slushies, Victory Sandwich bar has a list of spiked sodas, and a fun patio on which to sip them. Their paloma is the classic treasure of Mexico: tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit soda served in a small Mason jar.

340 Church St., Decatur. 404-377-9300; 913 Bernina Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1742, vicsandwich.com.

Superica's Under the Volcano swaps smoky mezcal for tequila and adds kick with a habanero tincture. CONTRIBUTED BY SUPERICA Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Superica

To make mezcal, distillers smoke the agave in underground pits. Replacing tequila with mezcal, as Superica does in its Under the Volcano, highlights the perfect marriage of tartness and smokiness. It incorporates mezcal, grapefruit juice, fresh lime, maraschino liqueur and a habanera tincture that lends a heated kick.

Multiple locations, superica.com.

The Tzuk at Rina is a paloma riff that is carbonated and on draft, with spicy tequila and fresh herbs. CONTRIBUTED BY ANGIE WEBB Credit: Angie Webb Credit: Angie Webb

Rina

Chef Daniel Chance describes the Tzuk at Rina as a spicy grapefruit margarita or a paloma with jalapeno, using the Israeli herb trinity of cilantro, parsley and mint. On draft and carbonated, the combination of spicy tequila, grapefruit and herbs is terrifically refreshing while you’re patio-sitting along the Beltline with mezze or a bowl of hummus. It pairs perfectly with the Middle Eastern menu.

699 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-343-0362, rinakitchen.com.

Mr. B. Bar

Relax in the stunning library at the Burgess Hotel’s Mr. B. Bar with El Buho (the Owl). This version forgoes the typical grapefruit soda, opting instead for fresh grapefruit juice, cinnamon and club soda. The spice plays up the oak-aging of the reposado tequila, bridging flavors and lending depth. “What is a spicy dove? Well, an owl of course,” said its creator, Alex McNeely.

3600 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-869-1100, theburgesshotel.com.

Oak Steakhouse

You can stroll around Avalon with cocktails in hand, but you can take Oak Steakhouse’s version of the paloma anywhere. This virgin paloma incorporates grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup and soda. The recipe proves that a paloma doesn’t need to be spiked to be delicious.

950 Third St., Alpharetta. 678-722-8333, oaksteakhouse.com.

Alma's cantarito is named for the clay vessel it is served in. CONTRIBUTED BY ALMA BUCKHEAD Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Alma Cocina Buckhead

The cantarito is named for the stout clay cup it is served in. Combining reposado tequila and citrus juices, this version is kept cold by the vessel made exclusively for Alma by Mexican craftsmen.

3280 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-873-4676, buckhead.alma-atlanta.com.

Muchacho

Muchacho’s cucumber paloma is made with a refreshing blend of cooling house-made cucumber shrub and tequila, and is balanced with smoky mezcal and a tart hint of lime. It goes well with tacos and summertime.

904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9254, muchachoatl.com.

Ruby Chow's incorporates bitter amaro in its spicy paloma, called Zona Rosa. CONTRIBUTED BY ANGELA HANSBERGER Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Ruby Chow’s

Bittersweet amaros approximate the bitterness of grapefruit, and Ruby Chow’s incorporates Campari in its paloma riff. The Zona Rosa uses mezcal as a base, with Campari, serrano peppers, mole bitters, grapefruit juice and soda. It’s spicy, bitter and bright.

620 Glen Iris Drive, Atlanta. 404-585-7829, rubychows.com.

