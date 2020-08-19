Taste Test: We try new Dunkin’ coffee and Funfetti cereals

Have you ever tucked into a slice of Funfetti cake or taken a sip of a Dunkin’ coffee drink and thought, “This is good, but what would it be like in cereal form?”
If so, then it’s your lucky month -- Funfetti and Dunkin’ both released breakfast cereals this month, and we got a sneak peek.
Credit: Dunkin'
If you’re a coffee lover, Dunkin’ offers up Caramel Macchiato made with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows, and Mocha Latte, dotted with chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows. The new cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine, roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee.
If a straight shot of sugar is more your thing, Funfetti delivers with vanilla cake flavor and bright colors.
Watch the video above to find out if the cereals should make your morning meal lineup.
