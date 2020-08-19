Taste Test: We try new Dunkin’ coffee and Funfetti cereals

If you’re a coffee lover, Dunkin’ offers up Caramel Macchiato made with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows, and Mocha Latte, dotted with chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows. The new cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine, roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee.

If a straight shot of sugar is more your thing, Funfetti delivers with vanilla cake flavor and bright colors.