Taste Test: We try new Dunkin’ coffee and Funfetti cereals

You’re in for a treat! In this taste test, the AJC dining team tries Funfetti cereal and also Caramel Macchiato and Mocha flavored cereal from Dunkin Donuts

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 53 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have you ever tucked into a slice of Funfetti cake or taken a sip of a Dunkin’ coffee drink and thought, “This is good, but what would it be like in cereal form?”

If so, then it’s your lucky month -- Funfetti and Dunkin’ both released breakfast cereals this month, and we got a sneak peek.

Dunkin' cereal
Dunkin' cereal

If you’re a coffee lover, Dunkin’ offers up Caramel Macchiato made with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows, and Mocha Latte, dotted with chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows. The new cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine, roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee.

If a straight shot of sugar is more your thing, Funfetti delivers with vanilla cake flavor and bright colors.

Watch the video above to find out if the cereals should make your morning meal lineup.

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

