Taste Test: These retro gourmet pockets make kids' lunches easy

If, like so many parents, monitoring your kids' e-learning has you down, the last thing you want to do is think about what to serve for lunch.
Jafflz, which bills itself as a “gourmet retro pocket sandwich that is a perfect healthy snack for the on the go,” was created by mom and chef Meryl van der Merwe, who wanted a more health-conscious choice for her kids.
The pockets come in six varieties: Sloppy Joe, Mac N' Cheese, Indian Curry, Ham Egg and Cheese, Enchilada and Cheese Pizza. Find out what we thought of the flavors we tried in the video above.
Want to try Jafflz? You can order them online here.
