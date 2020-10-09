Taste Test: Red lentils pack a punch in these crunchy new snacks

Pandemic times call for comfort foods, bonus points if they’re both healthy and delicious.
Enter Harvest Snacks’ new Crunchions, a baked, plant-based, ring-shaped snack offered in three flavors: Kick’n BBQ, Sour Cream & Onion and Tangy Sweet Chili.
Sold in 2.5 oz bags, Crunchions can be found at grocery stores nationwide.
Check out the video above to find out what we thought.
