Taste Test: Red lentils pack a punch in these crunchy new snacks

Today the AJC Dining Team tries Crunchions! It’s a snack made with red lentils and they come in multiple flavors.

By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pandemic times call for comfort foods, bonus points if they’re both healthy and delicious.

Enter Harvest Snacks’ new Crunchions, a baked, plant-based, ring-shaped snack offered in three flavors: Kick’n BBQ, Sour Cream & Onion and Tangy Sweet Chili.

Crunchions from Harvest Snaps. / Courtesy of Harvest Snaps

Sold in 2.5 oz bags, Crunchions can be found at grocery stores nationwide.

Check out the video above to find out what we thought.

