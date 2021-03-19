X

Taste test: Peeps are back, and we tried two new flavors

Today we’re trying Peeps — but with a twist. We have some that are hot tamale flavored and that taste like chocolate caramel swirl. There’s also a chocolate car

Restaurant News | 32 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Peeps, the marshmallow confections that are synonymous with Easter, are back on shelves after shutting down operations last year due to the coronavirus.

The treats, made in Pennsylvania by Just Born Quality Confection, returned after a nine-month hiatus, debuting two new flavors: Hot Tamales, a nod to the spicy cinnamon candies, and Froot Loop-flavored Peeps on a stick.

We tried both -- plus a more classic flavor -- in the video above, just in time for Easter.

ExploreMore taste tests
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2013 file photo shows Peeps at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2013 file photo shows Peeps at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.