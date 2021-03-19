Taste test: Peeps are back, and we tried two new flavors

Peeps, the marshmallow confections that are synonymous with Easter, are back on shelves after shutting down operations last year due to the coronavirus.
The treats, made in Pennsylvania by Just Born Quality Confection, returned after a nine-month hiatus, debuting two new flavors: Hot Tamales, a nod to the spicy cinnamon candies, and Froot Loop-flavored Peeps on a stick.
We tried both -- plus a more classic flavor -- in the video above, just in time for Easter.
Credit: AP
