Taste test: Find out what we thought about Hatch chile pork rinds, pork rind dip

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

It’s Hatch chile season, and to celebrate, Southern Recipe Small Batch released a limited edition Hatch chile pork rinds. We tried those, along with its Spicy Dill pork rinds and bean dips with pork rinds blended into them. Find out what we thought in the video above.

