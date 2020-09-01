Taste Test: Cheetos Mac ’n Cheese

Mac n’ cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and now a familiar brand is putting its mark on it.
Cheetos recently unveiled its line of Cheetos Mac n’ Cheese, featuring flavors Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.
“Made with authentic Cheetos cheesiness using Chester’s Top-Secret Seasoning, the corkscrew pasta noodles are even inspired by Chester’s cheetah tail,” according to a press release. “It’s the brand’s latest way of delivering on Cheetos fans’ contagious creativity and excitement over making more things Cheetos things.”
Find out what we thought of Cheetos Mac n’ Cheese in the video above, and find out where to get it here.
