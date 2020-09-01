Taste Test: Cheetos Mac ’n Cheese

Cheetos recently unveiled its line of Cheetos Mac n’ Cheese, featuring flavors Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

“Made with authentic Cheetos cheesiness using Chester’s Top-Secret Seasoning, the corkscrew pasta noodles are even inspired by Chester’s cheetah tail,” according to a press release. “It’s the brand’s latest way of delivering on Cheetos fans’ contagious creativity and excitement over making more things Cheetos things.”