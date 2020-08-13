Breaking News

Kemp drops lawsuit against Atlanta over mask mandate, coronavirus restrictions

X

Taste Taste: Nubu Nut Butter Bites make for a ‘better for you’ snack

The AJC Dining team tries Nubu Nut Butter Bites in the latest Instagram Taste Test.

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 30 minutes ago

Looking for a “better for you” snack? That’s the way Mount Franklin Foods is positing its new Nubu Nut Butter Bites. The snacks combine a peanut butter base with a choice of cashews, pecans or more peanuts in bite-size treat form.

Watch the video above to find out what we thought about Nubu Nut Butter Bites, and find them for yourself online or at grocery stores nationwide.

Nubu Nut Butter Bites
Nubu Nut Butter Bites

ExploreMore taste tests

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.