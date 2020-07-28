Stock Up: Three different ways to enjoy cheesy flavor

Vegan Parmesan from Parma

Shannon Schnibbe of Sister River Foods in Central Point, Oregon, has created a vegan version of Parmesan that strikes us as a great topping for all kinds of savory dishes. She named her creation Parma, and it’s made of nutritional yeast, sunflower seeds, walnuts and hemp seeds, seasoned with Himalayan salt. The first thing we thought of when we tried this nutty mix was that it would be great on popcorn, and that’s the first suggested use on the bottle. But, really, it would be delicious on salads, avocado toast, or anywhere you want that umami boost. We also enjoyed the recipe for vegan artichoke dip. While our testers didn’t think Parma was a one-on-one substitute for Parmesan, they all said they could see using it in pretty much any recipe that calls for Parmesan. There are four versions, including one that includes garlic, kelp, basil and oregano in the mix. Even if you’re not eating vegan, we think this is worth space in your pantry.

$8.50 per 3.5-ounce jar. Available at the Spicy Peach, Bread Beckers in Woodstock, DeKalb Farmers Market and Ambridge House in Acworth, and at eatparma.com.

Gayo Azul Dutch Gouda CONTRIBUTED BY GAYO AZUL Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Gayo Azul Dutch Gouda

We are big fans of Gouda. Nutty, sweet, mild enough for a whole range of uses, it’s a cheese we’ve been known to import from Europe, back when overseas travel was a regular thing. We’re not the only fans of this Dutch cheese. Gayo Azul has been providing Gouda and Edam for Caribbean customers since the 1950s. The distinctive label with a blue rooster also can be found in the Atlanta area, on packages of queso blanco and cheese slices. One of our favorite treats is a papa rellena, an appetizer or main course of a potato-and-cheese shell wrapped around seasoned ground beef, and then fried. We used some of our Gayo Azul Gouda to make a batch of these. Then, we melted some into a Cuban sandwich (Gouda melts so beautifully). Finally, we finished off the last bit on a mini-cheese board. It’s like the perfect cheese for so many uses and tastes. From 2-year-olds to septuagenarians, everyone seems to be a fan.

$9.99 per 8-ounce piece. Available at Publix. For information: gayoazul.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.