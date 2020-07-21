Stock Up: These foods will take you on a flavor trip to Hawaii

Lillian’s Sweet Hawaiian Glaze

Lillian’s Sweet Hawaiian Glaze is the creation of Geoff Haber, based on a recipe that his grandmother, Fukino Matsumoto, created in the early 1900s at her home in Maui. Haber and his wife, Lianne, live in Cumming, where they produce the sauce, selling it at local farmers markets. The Habers named the glaze after Geoff’s mom, Lillian (that’s her picture on the label), because she is the one who taught Lianne how to make it. There’s a surprising smokiness in the sauce, which is (true to its name) sweet, but also piquant from the mustard, a tiny bit tart from the vinegar, and just plain delicious. The Habers suggest drizzling it over cooked seafood (tuna, mahi mahi and shrimp come to mind, but their favorite is salmon), or over grilled chicken and ribs. Since it’s gluten-free and vegan, it works for all at your table, and would be delicious in a stir-fry or rice bowl. We particularly enjoyed ours on roasted sweet potatoes, where the sweet smokiness was just the right complement to the rich, roasted flavor. It’s surprising how well it pairs with so many things.

$10 per 16-ounce jar. Available at Alpharetta Farmers Market, Halycon Farmers Market, Vickery Village Farmers Market, Flower Branch Farmers Market, the Saturday morning Marietta Square Farmers Market and at Wilkes Meat Market in Cumming. Facebook: Lillians.Sweet.Hawaiian.

Pure Hawaiian honey from Big Island Bees

If you flew to Hawaii this summer, you’d be logging lots of miles, but not as many as the bees of Big Island Bees. Owner Whendi Grad estimates her bees fly 48,000 miles to produce one pound of honey. If you can get to the Big Island, be sure to book a beekeeping tour, and visit the museum of beekeeping. Grad’s husband, Garnett Puett III, is a fourth-generation beekeeper whose family hails from Hahira. Those of us staying stateside can shop online and enjoy organic honey from macadamia nut, wilelaiki or lehua blossoms. We ordered the sampler of all three. The honey from the ohia lehua tree produces a white, naturally crystalized honey, while the other two are clear amber. All are luscious, and distinctively different. The website offers recipes, including some with Hawaiian flavors, like furitake snack mix and star fruit salad with honey-balsamic dressing. Don’t miss the video on how to make their caramel macadamia nut tart, where you’ll find some great tips for working with pastry.

$36 for a sampler of three 9-ounce jars. Available at bigislandbees.com.

