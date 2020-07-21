Steak ‘n Shake brings back carhop service

Indiana-based chain Steak ‘n Shake today announced the revival of its drive-in service at restaurants across the U.S., including several in the metro Atlanta area.
Customers can pull into a space denoted by a 45 RPM record sign, then place their orders on the Steak n’ Shake app. A carhop will deliver the order on a tray and attach it to an open car window. Outdoor picnic tables are also available for dining outside of the car.
The chain, which launched in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, previously offered carhop service in the 1950s. Its menu features diner fare including hamburgers, sandwiches and milkshakes.
A Steak n’ Shake location in Kennesaw is already offering the drive-in service, with plans to roll it out to other locations in Georgia in the coming weeks.
Steak n’ Shake joins chain Sonic Drive-In in offering drive-in service. Local eatery the Varsity recently suspended its carhop service for the first time in its 92-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.
About the Author