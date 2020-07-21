Steak ‘n Shake brings back carhop service

Customers can pull into a space denoted by a 45 RPM record sign, then place their orders on the Steak n’ Shake app. A carhop will deliver the order on a tray and attach it to an open car window. Outdoor picnic tables are also available for dining outside of the car.

The chain, which launched in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, previously offered carhop service in the 1950s. Its menu features diner fare including hamburgers, sandwiches and milkshakes.