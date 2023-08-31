More than 20 food and drinks events to check out around metro Atlanta in September

Dine out for a few good causes, sip on some mezcal and celebrate fall produce at events around metro Atlanta and beyond this month.

Dine out and do good

Through the month of September, several local restaurants will help support CURE Childhood Cancer with special sales and events, including the Brookhaven location of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Little Bear, Southern Baked Pie Company, Village Burger and Zunzi’s.

curechildhoodcancer.org/childhood-cancer-awareness-month

Credit: Courtesy of NFA Burger Credit: Courtesy of NFA Burger

A special burger

NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer will celebrate his birthday with a one-day-only “cease and desist” burger. The restaurant will serve 102 Smashed, Scattered, Smothered and Covered Burgers covered in cheese, smothered in beef tallow grilled onions and topped with scattered tater tots. Half of the proceeds from the sales of the burger will benefit local nonprofit Giving Kitchen, with the other half going directly to NFA staff.

11 a.m. Sept. 2. $20. NFA Burger, 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 404-666-2874, nfaburger.com

A new brunch

Deborah Van Trece’s La Panarda restaurant in Cascade Heights will kick off its weekly Saturday brunch with a Pride-themed event, featuring live music and a buffet.

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 2. $45. 2317 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 404-343-1342, lapanardaatl.com

Grand tasting

Head to Alpharetta for the latest in Taste of Atlanta’s Grand Tasting series in partnership with the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. Tickets include unlimited bites from more than 25 participating restaurants including South City Kitchen, Colletta, Delbar Middle Eastern and Lagarde American Eatery, as well as bottomless beer, wine and cocktail tastings, a dessert bar, live music and culinary demonstrations. VIP tickets include early entry, a swag bag and a welcome cocktail. Proceeds will help benefit local nonprofits including North Fulton Community Charities, Second Helpings Atlanta and Giving Kitchen.

7-10 p.m. Sept. 7. $85-$105. Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com

Credit: Courtesy of Superica Credit: Courtesy of Superica

Mezcal Week

Join all locations of Superica this month for Mezcal Week, featuring special mezcal cocktails and flights, as well as food pairing suggestions. Drink specials include the Tempest with mezcal, tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, agave nectar and hot sauce and the Frida margarita with Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Ancho Reyes and hibiscus-morita syrup.

Sept. 8-15. Superica locations at Avalon, the Battery, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Krog Street Market and west Midtown. superica.com

Cobb Foodies

Taste from some of Cobb County’s best restaurants during Cobb Foodie Week, hosted by Cobb Travel & Tourism. More than 50 restaurants including 101 Steak, Broken Anchor Winery, Catfish Hox and Zucca Bar and Pizzeria will offer deals, discounts, coupons and prix fixe menus.

Sept. 6-19. Multiple locations. travelcobb.org/cobb-county-restaurants/cobb-foodie-week

A barbecue celebration

Take a little trip outside Atlanta to Griffin for the Doc Holliday Festival and BBQ Championship, celebrating the area’s native son, Western figure John Henry “Doc” Holliday. The annual event will feature more than 25 professional barbecue teams competing for cash prizes, with the opportunity for visitors to purchase sample platters. The festival will also offer family entertainment, local vendors, live music, performances from a Western re-enactment group and self-guided tours of buildings Holliday spent time in.

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Griffin City Park, 821 Pimento Ave., Griffin. 770-228-8200, dochollidayfest.com

Red Bull Unlocked

Head to Underground Atlanta for Red Bull Unlocked, a mashup of Atlanta bars, clubs, experiences and artists. In addition to live performances and DJs, the event will also offer food, drinks and activations from local businesses including Bar Vegan, Slutty Vegan, MJQ, Magic City and Dolo’s Pizza.

Sept. 9. 8 p.m. 2 a.m. $15-$20. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-unlocked-atlanta

Pizza and beer

Enjoy pizza from restaurants around Cobb County at the annual Pizza, Pints & Pigskins festival. The event will also feature a beer garden, a kids area, live music, a Georgia Grown Market with locally-grown and made food and drink items and football activities.

Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. acworthtourism.org/events/pizza-pints-pigskins

Porches and Pies

Adair Park festival Porches and Pies returns, featuring a pie bakeoff with local bakers, beverages, live music and family entertainment. All proceeds will support the local organization Adair Park Today Inc.

Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 9. Free; pie tasting is $10. Historic Adair Park, 742 Catherine St. SW, Atlanta. porchesandpies.com

High Tea

Get fancy in the name of good health at High Tea for Your Health. The event will feature five teas sourced from India and served by tea sommelier Poorvi Chordia, who will explain their intrinsic health benefits, as well as sweet and savory bites from Bella Cucina pantry provisions. Teas and provisions will be available to purchase after the event. Tickets are available for $85 and can be purchased here.

3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 10. $85. Bella Cucina, 270 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. 678-539-8442, bellacucina.com/products/high-tea-for-your-health-sunday-september-10th

Credit: Courtesy of Milton's Cuisine and Cocktails Credit: Courtesy of Milton's Cuisine and Cocktails

Dinner in the garden

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails’ Garden Dinner Series returns this fall, running select Sundays through October. Dinners include a reception of passed hors d’oeuvres and drinks, a tour of the garden and a four-course dinner made with produce grown at Milton’s Acre, the restaurant’s onsite garden. Tickets also include wine pairings and live music. Past dishes included squash blossoms stuffed with prosciutto and cream cheese, pimiento cheese and crawfish and roast duckling with fingerling sweet potatoes, oyster mushrooms, heirloom snap beans, and candied pecan apple butter.

6 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17. $150. Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails, 800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, eventbrite.com/e/miltons-garden-dinner-series-tickets-596264532267

A chef collaboration

Humble Pie’s Ron Hsu and Fu Mao, the founder of Taiwanese pop-up Mighty Hans, will join forces on a pop-up dinner featuring Chinese pizzas – think crab rangoon pizza and Lu Rou Pie with braised pork belly, pickled shallots, crispy shallots and tomato sauce – and shareables like spring rolls and Sriracha fries.

Sept. 14. Reservations available throughout the night. Humble Pie, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-458-6765, humblepieatl.com

Wagyu dinner

Head to the Woodall in west Midtown for a five-course Westholme Wagyu Dinner with wine and cocktail pairings. Dishes, all made with Westholme Wagyu beef from Australia, include Wagyu tartlet with beef fat shortcrust, sea urchin, smoked cream, and tapioca; and Wagyu short rib agnolotti with corn crème fraîche, sunchoke, hazelnut, and shaved truffle, as well as snacks, an amuse bouche and dessert. Tickets, which can be purchased by emailing thewoodallatl@metzcorp.com, also include a Hedley & Bennett custom chef knife.

6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $185. 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-4424, thewoodallwestside.com

Shochu tasting

Christopher Pellegrini, the Tokyo-based author of “The Shochu Handbook” and the owner of import company Honaku Spirits, will be in Atlanta for a shochu tasting at Elemental Spirits Co., presenting spirits including Goro, a clay amphora shochu from a distillery founded in 1902.

5-7 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. Elemental Spirits Co. elementalspirits.co

Night Market

The Home Depot Backyard will host Truist Night Market: Autumn Edition, featuring food from local restaurants and vendors including Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, Heritage Supper Club and Ganji; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; and a Vendor Village with wares from more than 15 local artisans.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $45-$80. Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. bigtickets.com/events/hdby/night-market-autumn-23

Taste of Smyrna

Try some of the best of Smyrna restaurants during the Taste of Smyrna, featuring $1-$5 samples of food from more than 20 eateries including McCray’s Tavern, Hook Line and Schooner, and Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood. The event also offers beverages, live music and a kids area.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. Smyrna Village Green, 1250 Powder Spring St. SE, Smyrna.

Credit: Courtesy of Aziza Credit: Courtesy of Aziza

New beginnings dinner

Aziza will host a Fall Equinox and Rosh Hashanah dinner, with a menu celebrating the season’s harvest and and with a focus on 10 symbolic Rosh Hashanah food items. Dishes will include a choice of stuffed grape leaves, lamb loin kebab, lamb and brisket manti or grilled branzino, as well as challah, hummus, salatim for the table and a choice of dessert.

5-10 p.m. Sept. 17. $90. Aziza, 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9437, aziza-restaurant.com

Rum-Ba Fest

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Fogon and Lions’ Rum-Ba Fest, featuring tasting tents, $5 rum cocktails and Latin performers and musicians. Regular dinner service will also be available inside the restaurant.

4-8 p.m. Sept. 17. Fogon and Lions, 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com

Dine with your best friend

Hit the Eastside Beltline with Fido for Barks and Bites: Doggie Food Crawl. The event will offer special dishes made for dogs at dog-friendly eateries including Brewdog, Hampton & Hudson and Butter & Cream, as well as small bites and drinks for humans and giveaways from local dog businesses.

11 a.m. Sept. 17 and 24. $79 with a dog, $49 without a dog. Eastside Beltline. bitelinesatlantafoodtours.com/doggie-food-crawl

Negroni Week

Celebrate National Negroni Week at Bulla Gastrobar. From Sept. 18-30, Bulla will donate $1 to global organization Slow Food for every Spanish or Bianco Negroni ordered.

Sept. 18-30. Bulla Gastrobar, 60 11th St., Atlanta. 404-900-6926, bullagastrobar.com/menus/atlanta

Mezcal tasting

Ilegal Mezcal is bringing its Bar Ilegal tour on the road, with a stop in Atlanta at Sister Louisa’s Church. The event will feature mezcal, specialty cocktails, live music and onsite tattoos, as well as a deep-dive on mezcal from mezcal expert Gilbert Marquez.

7 p.m. Sept. 19. Sister Louisa’s Church, 466 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. ilegalmezcal.com

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival

This year’s five-day festival at various locations in the city will draw 150 chefs, sommeliers and mixologists from around the region, preparing special dinners and staffing tasting tents for small bites of local delicacies. Among the gourmet meals on Sept. 20 is “Mexico City meets the Market” at which chef Santiago Gomez of Palo Santo and chef Parnass Savang of Talat Market prepare a cross-cultural feast. The festival also offers its signature tasting tents at Fourth Ward Park through the weekend.

Sept. 20-24. Various locations. Meals $125-$275. Tasting tents $125 a day, $165 VIP, $300 weekend pass, $400 VIP weekend pass. Attendees must be 21 or older. Entrance to Fourth Ward Park is at 665 North Ave. NE, across from the Ponce City Market. atlfoodandwinefestival.com

Party in the Kitchen

For the 20th year, local nonprofit Open Hand will host its Party in the Kitchen fundraiser, this year honoring chef Gerry Klaskala, who has volunteered with Open Hand for more than a decade. The ‘80s-themed event will feature food from more than 20 Atlanta chefs including Kevin Rathbun, Chris Hall, Peter Kaiser, Ian Winslade, Doug Turbush and Stephen Herman; a DJ; live entertainment; beverages from local mixologists; and live and silent auctions. Open Hand will also host a Patron Party before the main event for VIP guests.

7-10 p.m. Sept. 28. $300-$750. The Stave Room at American Spirit Works, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta. partyinthekitchen.org

Seeger returns

Chef Gunter Seeger, who won a James Beard Award while working in Atlanta restaurants before moving to New York, will head to Barnsley Resort for a culinary weekend. Seeger will join Barnsley executive chef Javier Cuesta as guest chef for a five-course meal at the resort’s Rice House restaurant. Seeger will also serve lunch in the culinary garden at Barnsley Farm.

Dinner, Sept. 29-30. $195. Lunch, Sept. 30. $75. Barnsley Resort, 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville. 770-773-7480, barnsleyresort.com/accommodations/event-calendar