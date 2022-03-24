REVIEW: Kingston’s Caribbean offers exemplary Jamaican with no frills in Decatur

Explore DeKalb County dining news

At lunch, you’ll find Jamaican mainstays (the splendid oxtail and curry goat); daily specials (brown-stew turkey wings, jerk pork, peppered steak, cow foot, tripe); and made-to-order seafood and pasta offerings — all worth exploring.

Many items can be had in small or large portions. I’ve found the smaller size to be an extragavant meal for one, also suitable for sharing. Most dishes come with rice, and while plain jasmine may be good for balancing the prickliness of Scotch bonnet, the rice and peas should not be passed up. It’s perfection.

If you like chewy collagen, consider the cow foot ‘n’ beans. You won’t find a lot of meat on the bones, but it’s impeccably prepared and deeply flavorful.

Among the seafood entrees, an escovitch of red-snapper was a virtual feast, for $28. A whole fried fish came nestled under a mélange of pickled veggies, with generous scoops of rice, cabbage and plantains. So substantial is the dish that it is packed in a buffet-size aluminum pan with a lid. Meant to be shared, this spectacular meal will transport you from nondescript Candler Road to the islands of the Caribbean.

KINGSTON’S CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

Food: Caribbean, mostly Jamaican

Service: could be a bit more hospitable

Best dishes: goat’s head soup, red peas soup, curry goat, oxtail, snapper escovitch, brown-stew chicken, curry chicken, rice and peas

Vegetarian selections: vegetable Rasta pasta, rice and peas, jasmine rice, salad, cabbage, plantains, mac and cheese

Alcohol: no

Price range: $-$$

Pandemic safety: signs ask patrons to mask up and maintain a safe social distance

Credit cards: all major cards accepted

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Children: yes

Parking: free in the rather tight lot

MARTA station: Decatur

Reservations: no

Wheelchair access: yes

Noise level: low

Takeout: yes; food is packed in convenient to-go containers; delivery via Postmates, DoorDash, UberEats

Address, phone: 2100 Candler Road, Decatur. 678-974-5982

Website: kingstoncaribbeanrestaurant.com

