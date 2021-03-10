One Fine Meal: With textbook Korean, Yet Tuh seems impervious to the pandemic

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Yet Tuh, the highly regarded Korean restaurant in Doraville, does not skip on its to-go banchan.

If you know what you want, you’ll probably do just fine ordering by phone. (Expect to be spoken to in Korean, but don’t get discouraged: The voice on the other end probably knows more English than it lets on at first.) If you’re unfamiliar with the menu, I suggest ordering in person. Menus are written in Korean and English, with photos to guide you.

Carryout customers will be happy to know that Yet Tuh does not skimp on the banchan, the small complimentary dishes that usually are set out at the beginning of a repast. To go with the four plates I ordered, I got a generous two boxes with eight different items: kimchee, yellow pickled daikon, sweet glazed peanuts, slivers of omelet with veggies, delicate greens sprinkled with sesame seeds, strips of tofu skin in a sweet soy sauce, and so on.

Yet Tuh's boribap comes with components in separate containers, for mixing together when you get home.

The boribap — a cousin of bibimbap that uses barley instead of plain white rice — was remarkable. The components — the barley, a plate of veggies, a miso goop with the consistency of porridge, and a salty brown tofu paste — are packed separately, and need to be mixed together in a large bowl when you get home. Start with about a tablespoon of each seasoning; then add more, to taste. One of Yet Tuh’s more famous dishes, boribap is a stunner, in which all the various attributes of Korean cooking come together: the fresh, the fermented, the raw, the cooked, the greens, the grains.

Grilled mackerel likewise was excellent — tender fish, with crispy, salty skin and a garnish of scallions and sesame seeds, perfect with a bite or two of plain white rice. Once again, I was beguiled by the spicy cold noodles — you can’t go wrong with either the regular, or the chewy version.

Yet Tuh has added a sign advertising takeout; other than that, not much has changed since the pandemic began.

In the end, the dish that blew my mind was the scallion and seafood pancake, packaged to go in a small pizza box. A squat, oily (in a good way) pancake with a deeply caramelized bottom, it’s built with spring onions, shrimp and squid. A few years ago, Eater’s “K-Town” series came to Atlanta and filmed an episode at Yet Tuh. “That is some of the deepest, most well-constructed pancake,” host Matthew Kang marveled. “Atlanta, you’ve got some good Korean food.”

I could not agree more.

For anyone wanting to explore the rustic flavors of Korea, in all their salty, musty, fishy, pungent goodness, this is Atlanta’s most essential destination. You may not be able to engage the staff in chitchat about who the owners are, or who’s doing the cooking — my two requests for interviews never came through — but, with food this delicious, and this reasonably priced ($50 for four people), who cares?

Yet Tuh in Doraville is a homey spot for traditional Korean food.

YET TUH

Menu: homestyle Korean

Alcohol: yes

Recommended dishes: scallion and seafood pancake, cold spicy noodles, boribap, grilled mackerel

Price range: $8.95-$35

Service options: dine-in or takeout

Outdoor dining: yes

Experience: I placed my to-go order in person, then waited outside. Inside, a couple of parties were dining at opposite ends of the dining room; the covered patio was empty. In retrospect, I believe I would have been perfectly comfortable taking my meal outdoors. Carefully packed for the journey home, the food was extraordinarily fresh and delicious.

Address, phone: 3042 Oakcliff Road, Doraville; 770-454-9292

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays

Website: none

