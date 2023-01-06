BreakingNews
Beer Pick: Allagash Hop Reach IPA is both complex and easy to drink

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Founded by Rob Tod in 1995 in Portland, Maine, Allagash Brewing Co. has been known as a craft beer pioneer featuring Belgian-style ales.

But more recently, the company has expanded its portfolio with several other styles, including a new year-round IPA, dubbed Hop Reach.

And with that, Hop Reach is today’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Hop Reach IPA

Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

Available year-round on draft and in 12-ounce six-packs, 12-ounce 12-packs, and 16-ounce four-packs.

Profile

Said to be “developed methodically and meticulously on Allagash’s pilot innovation system,” Hop Reach is a new year-round beer that features the citrus and tropical flavors and aromas found in hazy IPAs. But, thankfully, it’s not too hazy. Grains and malts include white wheat, Munich and Carapils. And there’s a whole host of hops, from Idaho 7 and Mosaic to Cascade, Cashmere, Citra and El Dorado. Overall, it’s a beer that manages to be both complex and easy to drink, with piney notes, and a clean, crisp bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

At 6.8% alcohol, Hop Reach would make a smooth companion for grilled meats, and a good match for creamy, high-fat cheeses, including triple-creams.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Georgia Tech hires two defensive assistants for Brent Key's staff
Featured

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
3h ago
Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, able to speak to teammates
49m ago
