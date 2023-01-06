Beer Pick: Allagash Hop Reach IPA is both complex and easy to drink

Founded by Rob Tod in 1995 in Portland, Maine, Allagash Brewing Co. has been known as a craft beer pioneer featuring Belgian-style ales.
But more recently, the company has expanded its portfolio with several other styles, including a new year-round IPA, dubbed Hop Reach.
And with that, Hop Reach is today’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Hop Reach IPA
Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine
Available year-round on draft and in 12-ounce six-packs, 12-ounce 12-packs, and 16-ounce four-packs.
Profile
Said to be “developed methodically and meticulously on Allagash’s pilot innovation system,” Hop Reach is a new year-round beer that features the citrus and tropical flavors and aromas found in hazy IPAs. But, thankfully, it’s not too hazy. Grains and malts include white wheat, Munich and Carapils. And there’s a whole host of hops, from Idaho 7 and Mosaic to Cascade, Cashmere, Citra and El Dorado. Overall, it’s a beer that manages to be both complex and easy to drink, with piney notes, and a clean, crisp bitterness in the finish.
Pair with
At 6.8% alcohol, Hop Reach would make a smooth companion for grilled meats, and a good match for creamy, high-fat cheeses, including triple-creams.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author