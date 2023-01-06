Beer Pick: Allagash Hop Reach IPA is both complex and easy to drink

Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

Available year-round on draft and in 12-ounce six-packs, 12-ounce 12-packs, and 16-ounce four-packs.

Profile

Said to be “developed methodically and meticulously on Allagash’s pilot innovation system,” Hop Reach is a new year-round beer that features the citrus and tropical flavors and aromas found in hazy IPAs. But, thankfully, it’s not too hazy. Grains and malts include white wheat, Munich and Carapils. And there’s a whole host of hops, from Idaho 7 and Mosaic to Cascade, Cashmere, Citra and El Dorado. Overall, it’s a beer that manages to be both complex and easy to drink, with piney notes, and a clean, crisp bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

At 6.8% alcohol, Hop Reach would make a smooth companion for grilled meats, and a good match for creamy, high-fat cheeses, including triple-creams.

