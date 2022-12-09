ajc logo
Beer Pick: Iconic Green Flash West Coast IPA joins SweetWater portfolio

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
11 minutes ago

Aphria Inc., a global cannabis company headquartered in Canada, acquired Atlanta’s SweetWater Brewing Co. in late 2020.

Since then, there have been lots of changes, including a second brewery, and the addition of the Green Flash and Alpine beer brands to the portfolio.

Now brewed by SweetWater in Fort Collins, Colorado, Green Flash West Coast IPA is as iconic as its name. And with that, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Green Flash West Coast IPA

Green Flash/SweetWater Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Colorado

Available year-round on draft and in six-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

The star of San Diego’s late, great Green Flash Brewing, West Coast IPA helped name a beer style. Recently resurrected by SweetWater from the original recipe, it features six classic hop varieties — Simcoe, Columbus, Citra, Cascade and Centennial, which bring on zesty citrus aromas and flavors, along with pine and floral notes. Crystal malts add a caramel touch of sweetness before a dry finish.

Pair with

At 7% alcohol, West Coast IPA isn’t wimpy or too strong. Like most old school IPAs it pairs well with fried and salty foods, from frites and dips to fish and chips. But spicy Asian and Indian dishes pair well, too.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

