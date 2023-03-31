More than 15 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April

Join hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri for the launch of his Meatless Mondays series, starting April 3 and running every Monday weekly at Clutch Restaurant. The event will feature cookoffs, showcases, workshops and speakers, plus vegan food from local chefs.

5-10 p.m., Mondays. 1860 Corporate Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-3385, clutchrestaurant.com.

Mix up some fun

Toast to spring with this cocktail class at Bastone. Guests will be walked through the process of making three cocktails, with all ingredients and equipment provided. Tickets also include light bites.

6 p.m. April 4. $84. 887 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-252-6699, theporchettagroup.com/events/p/ghtkw4nr8qqswmz6cq2gk3nwbpid2e

Celebrate southern Italy

Head to La Tavola in Virginia-Highland for the restaurant’s annual Mezzogiorno, a celebration of southern Italy and its coastal cuisine. A special menu will offer dishes including grilled sardines seasoned with chili, garlic and lemon; lobster sugo bucatini made with guanciale, Calabrian chili and leeks; and lamb loin served with grilled eggplant puree, chambray onion and black garlic pistou.

April 6-16. 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com.

A special birthday

In celebration of Botiwalla’s seventh birthday, the restaurant will host a party on its Ponce City Market patio featuring $7 food specials including Baingan Bharta (broiled eggplant whipped with green chili, tomato, garlic, and kalonji served with griddled Peshawari naan and mutton chops (goat chops marinated with yogurt, fried onion, ginger, garlic, green chili and garam masala), as well as $7 slushies.

5 p.m.-close, April 7. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-225-8963, botiwalla.com.

Celebrate Easter

Celebrate the Easter holiday with a five-course brunch at Lazy Betty, with dishes including grilled avocado with charred citrus, green goddess, and spicy greens; smoked salmon with potato latke, soft poached eggs and brown butter hollandaise; and cheesecake with lemon cremeux, raspberry foam, citrus tuile, meringue and raspberry sorbet. Sparkling wine pairings and supplemental caviar, risotto and scallop courses can be added for an additional fee.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8. $165. 1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, lazybettyatl.com.

A nod to pecans

Recognize National Pecan Day on April 14 with Georgia Pecan Restaurant Week. Seven Atlanta chefs will prepare special pecan-inspired dishes and cocktails including Matt Basford from Canoe with a Georgia pecan crunch bar with chocolate, caramel and marshmallow; Claudia Martinez from Miller Union with a bourbon pecan bar with whipped bahibe ganache, citrus and frozen yogurt; and Robert Butts from Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours with praline smoked chicken thighs with sweet potato hash, collard slaw and maple jalapeño barbecue sauce.

April 8-16. Multiple locations. georgiapecan.org.

A Nashville visitor

For one day, Star Rover Sound, chef Ford Fry’s Nashville honky-tonk and snack bar, will make an appearance at Superica on the Westside. The pop-up will feature Star Rover Sound’s butter burger with cheese, lettuce, mustard and pickles. Superica’s regular menu will also be available.

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 12. 930 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-5313, superica.com/westside.

A cheesy holiday

Head to Cooks & Soldiers on National Grilled Cheese Day to celebrate with $5 bikinis, the restaurant’s take on grilled cheese filled with white cheddar, jamón ibérico and black truffle.

April 12. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com.

Pops and beer

Georgia brands King of Pops and Creature Comforts, are teaming up for the first pop-up of the Local Georgia Business Series. Held at King of Pop’s headquarters, the outdoor party will offer Creature Comforts’ Bigger Dreams beer, along with food from DMT along with frozen pops available for purchase.

6-8 p.m. April 13. 552 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta. 678-732-9321, kingofpops.com/hq-bar

Dinner for a good cause

Meals on Wheels Atlanta will host its annual spring fundraiser, Taste, to benefit seniors experiencing food insecurity in Metro Atlanta. Held at 1705 West, the venue owned by Wheels on Meals, the event will feature food and cocktails from local restaurants including Slutty Vegan, Delilah’s Everyday Soul, Bazati, and Chai Yo Modern Thai, as well as live music. Several local “tastemakers” will be recognized, including Pinky Cole, CEO and founder of plant-based burger eatery Slutty Vegan.

7 p.m. April 14. $75. 1705 Commerce Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-351-3889, mowatl.org/events

Thai New Year

Celebrate Thai and Lao New Year’s at Talat Market’s Songkran event. Tickets include a DJ, raffle and Thai and Lao food from Georgia restaurants and pop-ups including Puma Yu’s, Salty Smiles, Star Provisions and Three Rootsters Thai, as well as Talat Market. VIP tickets include early entry, a swag pack, food ticket package and raffle entry, while general admission tickets include event entry and food ticket package. A la carte food tickets will also be available the day of the event.

1-4 p.m. April 16. $50-$100. 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 404-257-6255, toasttab.com/talat-market/v3

Wine dinners

Little Bear in Summerhill will host two of its Natty by Nature family-style dinners in April, with one focused on South African wines on April 19 and one focused on Saison Rum beverages on April 26. Vegetarian and gluten-free menus are also available.

7 p.m. April 19 and April 26. 71 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-500-5396, littlebearatl.com.

Tea and cocktails

Celebrate National Tea Day one day early at Tea-tails & Storytelling at Grant & Little with Atlanta-based tea company Herbs & Kettles and mixologist Tiffanie Barriere. Tickets will include conversation with Barriere and the Herbs & Kettles team, one full tea cocktail and other tea drinks, as well as small bites from the Daily Chew.

6:30-8:30 p.m. April 20. $60. 787 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. herbsandkettles.com/products/tea-tails-storytelling

A Spanish celebration

Madrid Spanish Taverna will partner with A Traves to host La Feria Atlanta, a tribute to the La Feria de Abril festival held every year in Seville, Spain to celebrate entertainment, arts, music, food, and wine. The event will feature Spanish cooking and cocktail demonstrations, as well as flamenco dancing, dance and singing classes and live music. Tapas, paella, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase.

3 p.m. April 22. 1055 Canton St., Roswell. 770-676-6040, madridspanishtaverna.com.

Green Eggs & Kegs

Head to the Village Dunwoody for the second annual Green Eggs & Kegs Festival, featuring food from more than 20 local restaurants including Morty’s Meat & Supply, Nick’s Westside, Cherried Mary’s, NFA Burger, Cubanos ATL and General Muir. Drinks will also be available from local and national purveyors. Tickets will also include live music, and a portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. VIP tickets include early entry, a T-shirt and special tastings.

April 22. Noon-5 p.m. $25-$100. 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. eventbrite.com/e/big-green-eggs-kegs-2023-at-the-village-dunwoody-tickets-512970116427

Doughnuts and cider

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Urban Tree Cider’s doughnut and cider pairing event. Get flights of four ciders, paired with four doughnuts from local bakery Doughnut Dollies, including Wild on Cherry Cider paired with a Dark Chocolate Old Fashioned Cake Doughnut covered in a Sour Cherry Glaze.

12:30-6:30 p.m. April 22. $24. 1465 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-855-5546, urbantreecidery.com

Bless Your Heart

Joey Ward will welcome several local chefs to his Southern Belle restaurant for his monthly Bless Their Hearts dinner, focused on flavors of the South married with tastes from Peru, Thailand and Korea. During the five-course dinner experience, each chef, including Arnaldo Castillo of Tio Lucho’s and Erika Council of Bomb Biscuits, prepares one course. Wine and non-alcoholic pairings will be available, as well as the restaurant’s full cocktail and beverage list. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

4:30-8:30 p.m. April 23. $170. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, resy.com/cities/atl/southern-belle?date=2023-04-23&seats=2

A cookbook release

Help chef Steven Satterfield celebrate the release of his second cookbook, “Vegetable Revelations,” at a party at his restaurant, Miller Union. Satterfield and co-author Andrea Slonecker will share stories behind the book, and guests can try a selection of recipes from the book as well as wines, cocktails and soft drinks. Tickets also include a signed copy of the book, with additional copies available for purchase.

3 p.m. April 23. $80. 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-733-8550, resy.com/cities/atl/venues/miller-union/events/vegetable-revelations-book-release-2023-04-23?date=2023-03-31&seats=2

More dinner for a cause

Join Open Hand Atlanta for its 30th annual Dining Out for Life event. Guests can choose from a list of more than 60 participating restaurants and, in return, the restaurants will donate a percentage of each customer’s total bill to Open Hand Atlanta, which provides community members with healthy meals and nutrition education. This year’s restaurants include Ecco, Taqueria del Sol, Roshambo, Hobnob, Agave, Local Three and Eclipse di Luna.

April 26. Multiple locations. diningoutforoh.org.