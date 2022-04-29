Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in May

Check out what the Poncey-Highland neighborhood has to offer during the Poncey Treasure Walk. Participants will receive three tickets and a map at check-in behind the Plaza Theatre starting at 11 a.m. Tickets will be redeemable at participating Poncey Treasure Walk businesses for food and beverage items, including Southern Belle, Sweet Auburn BBQ and Fishmonger. Ticketholders who complete a quest at each business will be eligible to win prizes. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Plaza Theatre Foundation.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1. $30. Event starts at Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE, Atlanta. atlff2022.eventive.org/schedule/6258dfb46af9b8004507cb68

Star Wars celebration

Grab your light saber and head to Hampton + Hudson for a May the Fourth Be With You celebration featuring Star Wars trivia, themed and featured drinks including the Frozen Stormtrooper and Monday Night Brewing’s Hans Brolo IPA. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Star Wars costumes for prizes.

May 4. 299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com

A preview dinner

Enzo, the Italian restaurant set to open this summer in the Trilith development in Fayetteville, will host a preview dinner at Blue Eyed Daisy Bakeshop in Serenbe with dishes that will be featured on the menu including prosciutto and melon, beet carpaccio, rack of lamb and roasted salmon. Takeout will also be available.

5-9 p.m. May 4. Blue Eyed Daisy Bakeshop, 9065 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills. 917-843-5569. enzo-itl.com

Tacos and Tequila

Try tacos and 10 different kinds of margaritas from 20 local vendors at the Atlanta Margarita and Taco Festival. Food and drink will be available for purchase (drink wristbands are $6, with proceeds going to the Grant Park Conservancy), including an optional $75 tequila tasting experience.

5:30-10 p.m. May 5. Grant Park, 90 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. eventeny.com/events/atlanta-margarita-and-taco-festival-2304

A treat for the kids

Cake Culture at Ponce City Market will mark Children’s Day, celebrated on May 5 in Japan and Korea, with a special Children’s Cake Push Pop with sponge cake layered with fruit, mochi bites and cream. Kids will be able to choose their toppings including edible glitter, dinosaurs and sprinkles.

May 5-8. $6.50. Cake Culture, 675 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. cakeculture.net

Women in food

Celebrate and elevate women in the Atlanta local food community at the Lady Locavores event with food, drink, an auction and a DJ dance party.

7-10 p.m. May 6. $50. Wild Heaven West End Brewery, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/lady-locavores-2022-party-tickets-292118703907

Getting a little dirty

Learn about healthy soil, local food, gardening, composting and earth-friendly living at the seventh annual Soil Festival at Truly Living Well’s 7-acre Collegetown Farm. Hosted by Food Well Alliance and Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture, the family-friendly event will feature local farm-to-table food, a beer garden, workshops, exhibitors, farm tours, kids’ activities, a farm-themed photo booth and live music, as well as free compost.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 7. $25 for adults, $5 for children, free for seniors and neighbors living in the Truly Living Well service area. 324 Lawton St. SW, Atlanta. foodwellalliance.org/soil-festival-2022

Make something for Mom

Pack the kids off to Epicurean Atlanta hotel for a cupcake-making class with executive pastry chef Sabrina Coombs, who will walk students through the baking and decorating process, with a half dozen treats to take home at the end. Children must be 7 years of age or older to attend, and each child must be accompanied by a parent who is able to stay for the duration of the event. Complimentary coffee & mimosas will be available for the parents.

2-4:30 p.m. May 7. $75. Epicurean Atlanta, 1117 West Peachtree St., Atlanta. epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/epic-kids-mothers-day-cupcake-bake

Explore Alpharetta restaurants

Sample food from more than 60 local restaurants including Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, M Thai Street Food, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria and Smokejack BBQ at the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta. The free event also includes music, a kids area and culinary demonstrations, with food tickets available for purchase at the event.

5-10 p.m. May 12. Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. tasteofalpharettaga.com

Calling all seafood lovers

Feed your seafood cravings at the Bringing the Sea to the Springs seafood fest in Powder Springs. The free, family-friendly event features seafood and other food for sale from local restaurants and businesses including Atlanta Seafood Company, Raul’s Latin Food Truck, South Fried Catfish Company and Flavors by J. Mitchell. The event will also feature live music, arts and crafts and a kids area.

5-9 p.m. May 13, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. May 14 and noon-5 p.m. May 15. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. eventeny.com/events/bringing-the-sea-to-the-springs-2283

Recognizing a classic

Decatur restaurants Chai Pani and Zyka will join forces for Dinner 65, an event to celebrate Zyka’s 25th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the eatery’s Chicken 65 dish, created by owner Nooruddin Fazal. Chai Pani chef-owner Meherwan Irani and Fazal will prepare a six-course family-style dinner with a blend of dishes from both restaurants.

6 p.m. May 19. Chai Pani, 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. eventbrite.com/e/dinner-65-tickets-321763111127

Get plant friendly

Celebrate the arts and veganism at the free, two-day L5P Arts and Vegan Festival in Little Five Points. The event will feature arts vendors, food from vegetarian and vegan chefs, cooking demos and family friendly-activities.

Noon-7 p.m. May 28-29. The corner of Euclid and Moreland avenues, Atlanta. l5partsandveganfestival.com