Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in June

Raise a glass to Pride Month at a special event at Best End Brewing Co. From noon-5 p.m., guests wearing Pride colors will get 15% off their order, live music from 7-10 p.m. and after 10 p.m., a “Bridgerton” ball with costume contest, DJ, drink specials, late-night food menu and raffles.

Noon-2 a.m. June 4. After 10 p.m., $5 online, $10 at the door. 1036 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-391-0999, bestendbrewing.com

Head to a crawfish boil

Kick off summer with a tent crawfish boil at Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen. The event will feature traditional New Orleans-style boil priced by the pound and drink specials, as well as the restaurant’s full menu. A crawfish eating contest, with a $50 entry fee, will be held at 3 p.m., with prizes for the top three winners, and live music will be played throughout the day.

1 p.m. June 4. 1169 Canton St., Roswell. 770-594-0655, wegmansbayou.com

A celebration of Puerto Rico

Party Puerto Rican-style at Sanse Atlanta, a celebration of Puerto Rican culture including food, live music and cocktails led by Puerto Rican chefs and local community leaders. Admission includes all-you-can-eat food and drinks from restaurants including El Super Pan and Fogon and Lions, as well as music and dancing. Proceeds benefit Ser Familia, which provides services to the Latino community in Georgia.

4-8 p.m. June 5. $100 per person. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. event.gives/sanseatlanta2022

Cool down

Beat the heat with ice cream from Oregon’s Tillamook Ice Cream Truck, which will be popping up at Shops Around Lenox on Sundays in June. The truck will offer flavors including Oregon Strawberry and Peaches and Cream in kids ($2.50), single ($3.50) and double ($5) scoops.

Noon-6 p.m. June 5, 12 and 19. Shops Around Lenox, 3400 Around Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. tillamook.com/products/ice-cream

Raise a glass

Head to Historic Old Fourth Ward Park for the annual Atlanta Summer Beer Fest. Tickets include a souvenir cup; samples of more than 150 beers, many from Atlanta breweries; more than 25 wine options; ciders, mimosas, RTDs and hard seltzers; live music and a DJ.

4-8 p.m. June 11. $45 in advance, $60 at the door. 665 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantasummerbeerfestival.com

A taste of the Lowcountry

Head to the patio at Biggerstaff Brewing in the Old Fourth Ward for a Lowcountry boil. The menu includes half a dozen shrimp, potatoes, sausage and corn, plus a pint of beer. Additional menu items available for purchase include Alabama white barbecue wings and fries. Live music will begin at 2 p.m.

1-5 p.m. June 12. $16. 537 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-796-9919, biggerstaffbrewing.com

Eat in for a good cause

Get takeout for a good cause at the Shaken, Not Stirred dine-along event and broadcast hosted by CBS46 anchor Tracye Hutchins. The event, which will be broadcast remotely, will benefit the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance. Tickets, which include delivery, will include a multicourse dinner for two from the Capital Grille in Dunwoody featuring bread service, shrimp cocktail, entrees, side dishes and dessert as well as Tito’s Handmade Vodka and mixer, Benziger Wine and a Capital Grille drink shaker.

7 p.m. June 12. $175. goca.home.qtego.net

Go to the garden

Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails will offer a vegetarian dining experience with its For the Love of Vegetables dinner. The event features a tour of the restaurant’s garden, passed hors d’oeuvres and drinks, four-course dinner and biodynamic wine pairings.

6:30-8:30 p.m. June 12. $140 per person including wine, tax and gratuity. Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails, 800 Mayfield Road, Milton. miltonscuisine.com

Celebrate Dad through food

In its 20th year, Family Food Fest Atlanta is celebrating fathers through food. Tickets include all-you-can-eat appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages from local chefs, live entertainment, Kids Zone, chef demonstrations, silent auction and health screenings. Produced by the Atlanta Culinary Charities, proceeds from the festival are earmarked for after-school programs that teach at-risk kids culinary and life skills. Radio personality Frank Ski will serve as honorary chairman of the event, with honoraries including Mayor Andre Dickens and former Mayor and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young expected to attend.

3-6 p.m. June 19. $25 for adults, $15 for children ($5 more at the door). Georgia Freight Depot, 65 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. familyfoodfest.org