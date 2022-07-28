Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in August

Meherwan Irani and the culinary team at Chai Pani Decatur will team up with chef Vishwesh Bhatt of Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi to serve dishes from Bhatt’s new cookbook “I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef.” Tickets include a seat at the dinner, a signed copy of the cookbook and a three-pack of Spicewalla spices.

6-9 p.m. Aug. 9. $129. 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. bit.ly/3z9D1JC.

A Taste of Nigeria

This year’s A Taste of Nigeria festival will feature Nigerian vendors serving the country’s most popular dishes like jollof rice alongside music, a fashion show and a Nigerian market.

Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 13. $10 in advance, $20 at the door. 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. atasteofnigeria.com/atlanta.

The International Night Market Atlanta

Tour the culinary world at the International Night Market Atlanta in East Roswell Park. Try food from more than 20 vendors including the Bite of Korea, Musubee’s, the Yellow Chili and Em’s-Panadas. There will also be retail vendors and live music throughout the day.

2-10 p.m. Aug. 13. 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. atlnightmarket.org/roswell-end-of-summer.

G&G Club Sunday Supper Series

Starting in August, Garden & Gun Club at Battery Atlanta will host monthly Sunday Suppers featuring collaborations between executive chef Sam Davis and other local chefs. Each supper will include a three-course, family-style dinner paired with wine. August’s dinner will be led by chef Cleophus Hethington of Ębí Chop Bar.

7-9 p.m. Aug. 14. $150. 2605 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta gardenandgun.com/collection/sundaysuppers.

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

Head to Adams Park in Kennesaw for the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, now in its 21st year. Expect to find professional and amateur BBQ competitions, local retail vendors, live music and fireworks at the two-day festival.

6-10 p.m. Aug. 19; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 20. 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw. www.kennesaw-ga.gov/pigsandpeaches/.

Food That Rocks

More than 25 restaurants will take part in this year’s Food That Rocks in Sandy Springs, a tasting event featuring food, wine, beer and cocktails. The two-day event will also host chef demonstrations during the day and live music at night.

7-10 p.m. Aug. 19; Noon-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Aug. 20. $85 in advance, $95 day of the event. 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. bit.ly/3vmcEyZ.

Foxeria del Sol Hatch Chile Fest

Foxeria del Sol Hatch Chile Fest, a collaboration between Taqueria del Sol and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, is returning this year at The Works. The block party-style festival celebrates the annual harvest of fresh chiles from Hatch, New Mexico, inspiring dishes like green chile cheeseburgers and chile relleno sausage. All proceeds will benefit nonprofit organization Hogs for the Cause. Drink packages are also available for purchase.

2-6 p.m. Aug. 21. $50 for general admission, free for children 8 and under. 204 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. bigtickets.com/events/foxbrosbbq/2022hatchchilefest.

Taste Urban

Taste Urban celebrates the culinary creations of Black-owned caterers, restaurants, food trucks and spirit companies. The event will take place at The Foundry at Puritan Mill and will feature more than 100 vendors from across the Atlanta area.

6-10 p.m. Aug. 24. $20-$85. 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. tasteurban.com/tickets.

Canoe’s 27th anniversary party

New American restaurant Canoe in Vinings will be celebrating its 27th anniversary featuring a whole hog roast and a buffet-style menu prepared by chef Matthew Basford.

6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 25. $85. 4199 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. unation.com/event/11259038.

18th Annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’

The 18th Annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ will offer homemade ice cream while raising funds to end homelessness in the community. Attendees can sample from more than 100 flavors while supporting local families in need.

2-4 p.m. Aug. 28. $7 single ticket; $20 family ticket. 710 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. bit.ly/3Q2tWcq.

AgLanta Eats Festival

Hyperlocal food festival AgLanta Eats returns to the Atlanta Botanical Garden in its fifth year. The festival will feature tastings from top local chefs using ingredients from AgLanta growers and metro Atlanta farms, as well as a large beverage selection and garden tours.

5-8 p.m. Aug. 29. $25-$150. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantabg.org/calendar/aglanta-eats.