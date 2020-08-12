Learn to make antipasti, try new wines and more at these virtual food events

Nakato Japanese Restaurant. Sachi Nakato Takihara, who co-owns Cheshire Bridge Road mainstay Nakato, is encouraging Atlanta to “make lemonade out of lemons” by hosting a virtual Lemon Juggling Challege. Post a video of yourself juggling lemons for as long as you can on Instagram or Facebook, like the @nakatorestaurant Instagram or Facebook account and tag #nakatojugglingchallenge for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to Nakato. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Aug. 16.
Through noon Aug. 16. facebook.com/watch/?v=735699993876715
Black Restaurant Week’s National Bracket Competition. Top bartenders with a variety of backgrounds including African American, African and Caribbean heritages from 16 cities will participate in a live virtual bracket-style competition, each Monday on Black Restaurant Week’s Facebook Live. In each round, the virtual audience and judges including chefs Kenneth Temple and Max Hardy will select their favorite recipe and live cocktail demonstration. During each competition round, bartenders will be challenged to create bourbon cocktails with different ingredients and themes. Bartenders will be judged on drink presentation, understanding flavor profiles and overall personality. Jarrett Holborough of Slater Hospitality’s 12 Cocktail Bar will be representing for Atlanta.
The Championship Event will be hosted on Monday, Oct. 12 and feature the top two bartenders competing live virtually for a panel of culinary and beverage industry leaders. The winner will be presented a grand prize of $5,000 from Black Restaurant Week.
6 p.m., Mondays through Sept 28. facebook.com/blackrestaurantweek/
Paces & Vine and The Select. Michael Kunz, the wine director of Paces & Vine and The Select, brought the winemakers from Birichino Vineyards together for a virtual wine tasting. Participants will be able to taste Birichino wines for the first time in Georgia and be able to discuss each of them with the winemakers of Birichino, John Lock and Alex Krause. Guests can pick-up their wines the day of the tasting at either Paces & Vine or The Select, and will receive a link to the Zoom meeting at that time. The $60 ticket includes two vottles of wine along with a taster-sized bottle of a third wine.
7 p.m. Aug. 14. $60. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winemaker-zoom-wine-tasting-featuring-birichino-winery-from-california-tickets-116114853653
Bella Cucina. Learn to build your own antipasti via Zoom with Buckhead shop Bella Cucina’s chef and founder Alisa Barry. Antipasti kits are available for delivery ahead of the class, but not required.
6-7 p.m. Aug. 18. $55. https://www.bellacucina.com/classes/night-with-bella-cucina
Petite Violette. On hiatus since March due to the pandemic, the restaurant’s Dinner and a Diva event, which is normally held in person bi-monthly, is now being held virtually every month. Petite Violette encourages customers to order meals and wine, then tune into the Capitol City Opera Company’s Opera’s Greatest Hits.
7 p.m. Aug. 18 and 20. ccityopera.org/dinner-and-a-diva/
Give Me Five for No Kid Hungry. The 14th annual event goes virtual this year. Give Me Five will include a conversation with Billy Shore, co-founder of Share Our Strength, and George McKerrow, CEO of Ted’s Montana Grill, alongside Georgia-based hunger relief partners on the state of childhood hunger in America. An online auction featuring packages from participating chefs and sommeliers will launch at the end of the conversation, with 100% of proceeds from the event, including the auction, benefitting the No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger in America. The event ticket will also include five $25 gift cards to local restaurants including Marcel, Aria, Kevin Rathbun Steak and Tiny Lou’s.
6 p.m. Aug. 30. $275. nokidhungry.org/atlanta
