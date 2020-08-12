Learn to make antipasti, try new wines and more at these virtual food events

6 p.m., Mondays through Sept 28. facebook.com/blackrestaurantweek/

Paces & Vine and The Select. Michael Kunz, the wine director of Paces & Vine and The Select, brought the winemakers from Birichino Vineyards together for a virtual wine tasting. Participants will be able to taste Birichino wines for the first time in Georgia and be able to discuss each of them with the winemakers of Birichino, John Lock and Alex Krause. Guests can pick-up their wines the day of the tasting at either Paces & Vine or The Select, and will receive a link to the Zoom meeting at that time. The $60 ticket includes two vottles of wine along with a taster-sized bottle of a third wine.

7 p.m. Aug. 14. $60. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winemaker-zoom-wine-tasting-featuring-birichino-winery-from-california-tickets-116114853653

Bella Cucina. Learn to build your own antipasti via Zoom with Buckhead shop Bella Cucina’s chef and founder Alisa Barry. Antipasti kits are available for delivery ahead of the class, but not required.

6-7 p.m. Aug. 18. $55. https://www.bellacucina.com/classes/night-with-bella-cucina

Petite Violette. On hiatus since March due to the pandemic, the restaurant’s Dinner and a Diva event, which is normally held in person bi-monthly, is now being held virtually every month. Petite Violette encourages customers to order meals and wine, then tune into the Capitol City Opera Company’s Opera’s Greatest Hits.

7 p.m. Aug. 18 and 20. ccityopera.org/dinner-and-a-diva/

Give Me Five for No Kid Hungry. The 14th annual event goes virtual this year. Give Me Five will include a conversation with Billy Shore, co-founder of Share Our Strength, and George McKerrow, CEO of Ted’s Montana Grill, alongside Georgia-based hunger relief partners on the state of childhood hunger in America. An online auction featuring packages from participating chefs and sommeliers will launch at the end of the conversation, with 100% of proceeds from the event, including the auction, benefitting the No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger in America. The event ticket will also include five $25 gift cards to local restaurants including Marcel, Aria, Kevin Rathbun Steak and Tiny Lou’s.

6 p.m. Aug. 30. $275. nokidhungry.org/atlanta

