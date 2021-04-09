La Calavera Pizza now open for ‘pizza for everyone’ in Kirkwood

“Eating fresh, seasonal, responsibly grown food and humanely produced meat is important to us, and makes for a more delicious pizza, too,” Ralston said.

As for La Calavera’s crust, it was important to the couple to make “pizza for everyone,” Ralston said, which means offering options for gluten-free crusts and vegan pizzas.

Arillo, who has a decade of experience making sourdough bread, uses a natural sourdough starter that “makes for a bubbly, tasty crust that’s nice and chewy on the outside and fluffy inside, with great flavor,” Ralston said. Traditional white and organic whole wheat flour crusts are also available.

The menu’s 16-inch pies all come with a base of tomato sauce and basil. Signature pizzas include the Luna, with mozzarella, pecorino and garlic tomato sauce; the Homeboy, made with pepperoni, mushrooms and chili oil; and the Jardin with onions, button mushrooms, bell peppers, kalamata olives and basil.

Customers with plant-based diets can switch out traditional cheese for homemade vegan cashew cheese sauce and hemp Parmesan (a shredded vegan cheese, not made in-house, is also offered). All sauces and crusts are already vegan (.

Rounding out the menu are a salad; palos, or sourdough breadsticks with olive oil, cheese, garlic, oregano and lemon zest and a side of sauce; and vegan cookies that are holdovers from the bakery days. Additional bakery items, as well as seasonal specials, may also make their way onto the menu. A variety of non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.

La Calavera is currently only open for takeout, with plans to offer dine-in service and delivery in the future.

Hours are 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Masks are required when entering the building.

1696 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com/

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.