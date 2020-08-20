James Beard Foundation won’t name award winners this year

Citing the uncertainty and devastation to the restaurant industry rendered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation announced today that it will not announce winners for the annual James Beard Awards this year.
Atlanta restaurant Miller Union was in the running for Outstanding Wine Program, while Decatur’s Kimball House was a finalist for Outstanding Bar Program.
James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach addressed the change in a statement:
“We did not come to this decision lightly. The uncertainty of this time for our industry is already a hard reality and considering anyone to have won or lost within the current tumultuous hospitality ecosystem does not in fact feel like the right thing to do. In short, an honor which we know is held in high regard, at the moment, feels minor when compared to the dire situation we are in. As we strive to provide an Awards program with the highest ethical standards, one that is fair, equitable, and reflective of the industry which we serve, we know that the right move is to step back and take stock of the nominees and honorees achievements. We hope to focus our collective energy on helping our community get through this crisis and on addressing the inequities in the industry going forward. We look forward to bringing the Awards back when the industry is once again ready for them.”
Finalists for the awards were announced in May. The Beard Foundation originally planned to announce the nominees in Philadelphia and stream the ceremony online, but moved to making the announcement online due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization explained that, after consulting with chefs, restaurateurs and other hospitality professionals, the finalists selected for their work in 2019 deserved to be recognized despite the ongoing toll of COVID-19.
The chef and restaurant awards ceremony had been postponed until Sept. 25, when they were slated to be broadcast live from Chicago. The ceremony will now be broadcast live via Twitter.
“We intend to use the ceremony to spotlight the nominees and celebrate previously-announced honorees (such as America’s Classics, Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian of the Year, and others), while acknowledging the historic challenges our community faces, and the opportunities to work together to rebuild a stronger and more equitable restaurant industry,” Reichenbach said. “We will remind the public of the importance of independent restaurants not only economically, but also as the heart of communities around the country, and the need for us all to continue advocating for them.”
The James Beard Foundation also made the decision to forgo its traditional Awards presentations in 2021.
“The awards recognize work done during the previous calendar year, so any intent to hold a ceremony in 2021 based on 2020 work would be unfair and misguided, taking into account the unprecedented hardships which restaurants and potential nominees faced this year,” a statement released by the Foundation reads.
Instead, “the 2021 ceremony will be a celebration of the independent restaurant community who have shown leadership during this crisis and honoring those who have made a significant impact on the industry and in their communities.”
The ceremony will be held in Chicago and broadcast nationwide in May 2021.
In addition, the Foundation addressed changes it plans to implement in the coming year, including working with an outside social justice agency to overhaul award policies and procedures.
“The objectives are to remove any systemic bias, increase the diversity of the pool of candidates, maintain relevance, and align the awards more outwardly with the Foundation’s values of equity, equality, sustainability, and excellence for the restaurant industry,”
Representatives for Miller Union and Kimball House were not immediately available for comment.
