Go beyond restaurant delivery with these metro Atlanta delivery pop-ups

Bites from Manah Bites. Credit: Rhayani Ribeiro Credit: Rhayani Ribeiro

Manah Bites. Rhayani Ribeiro and her husband, Leonardo, are behind Manah Bites, which specializes in Brazilian snack savories by the cup including coxinhas, Brazilian chicken croquettes. The menu also includes a variety of “bites” with fillings including cheese and corn and kibe bites with bulgur and minced beer. Ribeiro said the couple plans to expand, “and go nationwide with our cups of mini bites of heaven.” Place orders for delivery via Instagram.

Omakase from Send Sushi. Credit: @chilstudios Credit: @chilstudios

Send Sushi. This omakase pop-up from friends Ron Cheng and Gusan Jang pivoted from an in-person reservations-only dinner to home delivery after the pandemic hit. Sourcing directly from purveyors in Japan, Send offers a full omakase experience with “inclusion and equality as a core value.” The pop-up donates a portion of proceeds each month to nonprofits including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the Okra Project and the ACLU. Their plan for the coming months is to include a postcard with Atlanta artwork as a way to give back to local artists and also encourage people to buy stamps to support the U.S. Postal Service. Reservation slots open every Monday at 6 p.m. (for Thursday-Sunday deliveries). Deliveries are made inside the Perimeter, with some OTP meetups available. Reservations are available at exploretock.com/sendsushi.

Cocktails from Social Civics Cocktail Club. Credit: Demario Wallace Credit: Demario Wallace

Social Civics Cocktail Club. Quench your thirst, get educated and give back with this Atlanta cocktail delivery from Demario Wallace, who has led the bar program at Atlanta restaurants including Aziza and Rina. Social Civics takes its inspiration from the first African-American bartenders, many born slaves or born to former slaves. Cocktail options, which are delivered inside the perimeter on Fridays, have included The Cato, made with Coconut Brookyln Gin, Amontialldo, Sour Cherry Shrub, Wormwood Honey and Peach Pit Bitters; Crouch Punch, served in a Capri Sun-style pouch and made with Jamaican Rums, Cognac, Mederia, Passion Fruit, Mint Tea, Cinnamon Agave and Hibiscus; and the fizzy Bullocks Bounty, made with Bourbon, Fino Sherry, Georgia peaches, Pineapple Mint and Saline. A portion of proceeds are donated to local non-profit organizations including Hands On Atlanta, and the Instagram account provides information on how followers can volunteer. Get a club ID number to place orders for Friday deliveries inside the perimeter by messaging on Instagram or emailing chef@demarioreshadwallacecuisine.com and including your name, Instagram handle, date of birth and address. There is also an option for pickup on Thursdays.

Pasta from Teppista. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Teppista. Chef Randy Keefer, who has worked in metro Atlanta for more than two decades and has been making pasta for 10 years, is behind this pop-up, which sources ingredients from local farms and butchers. Teppista offers homemade pasta kits (pasta, sauce, garnish) that customers put together, “inspired by regional Italian pastas as well as Atlanta’s unique culinary history,” Keefer said. The $15 kit options have included tagliatelle with 24-hour pork ragu; fettuccine with mushrooms and Gorgonzola cream; and Calabrese pepper rigatoni with lemon-pepper wet chicken ragu. Family options that feed four for $30 are also available. Delivery is available inside the Perimeter and once a week in Roswell and Alpharetta. Orders can be placed on Instagram at @teppista_atl. Interested in making your own pasta at home? Keefer provides tutorials on the Teppista YouTube channel.

A variety of sandwiches are on the menu at Vegitalia. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Vegitalia. Dubbing itself “Atlanta’s first and only 100% vegan Italian restaurant,” Vegitalia delivers staples made vegan, including lasagna, antipasto, tortellini, shrimp Alfredo, chicken Parmesan and cannolis, around metro Atlanta Tuesday-Friday. Owner Kris Johnson “wanted to bring (her) Italian roots to her community.” The Atlanta native, whose parents are from Italy, felt that the city “was missing great vegan Italian cuisine.” Order delivery by emailing vegitaliaatl@gmail.com or contacting @vegitaliaatl on Facebook or Instagram.

