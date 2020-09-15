Extra Helping: Atlanta restaurateurs support equality movement and more good food deeds

Other founding Equality Lives Here members include Where’s the Scoop, Tin Drum Asian Kitchen, Vino Venue, Evergreen Butcher & Baker, the Mad Italian and Big Sky.

For more information, visit equalityliveshere.com.

More good food deeds:

Frozen meal company Tiller & Hatch, which has pledged to donate 1 million meals across America in partnership with Feeding America member food banks, is making a stop in Atlanta on Sept. 17 at the Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute frozen meals in Atlanta and surrounding communities. Founded by Braid Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley, Tiller & Hatch’s Million Meal Donation Tour kicked off Sept. 8 and partners with 15 food banks nationwide. People attending designated Atlanta Community Food Bank’s mobile food distributions will receive Tiller & Hatch’s pastas, stews or soups.

As of Sept. 14, #ATLFAMILYMEAL, a non-profit supporting Atlanta’s hospitality community, has served 100,000 meals to metro Atlanta hospitality workers and their families experiencing food insecurity. The organization, spearheaded by Michael Lennox, CEO and founder of Electric Hospitality (Golden Eagle, Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall, Muchacho), delivers chef-prepared meals to hospitality workers from more than 200 metro Atlanta restaurants, breweries, and hospitality businesses facing joblessness due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, Buckhead Rotary and local restaurant DAS BBQ delivered care packages and a barbeque meal to all 1,100 City of Atlanta firefighters on Sept. 11. A nonprofit funding agency that supports the needs of Atlanta Fire, the Fire Foundation also worked with national nonprofit 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance and its 11 Good Deeds campaign.

Earlier this month, virtual primary care service K Health and Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based food service community that assists workers through financial support and resources, partnered to provide free healthcare to food service workers across the country. With the partnership, Giving Kitchen clients can access a free, text-based chat with a doctor on K Health to discuss their symptoms and receive a free diagnosis and prescription, if needed.

Taylor’d BBQ in Avondale Estates is donating all proceeds from the sales of its Chicken and Sausage Gumbo to relief efforts in Lake Charles, Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura. A GoFundMe has also been established to help the residents of Lake Charles, of which Taylor’d chef Eric Guillot is a native.

