Extra Helping: A weekend bake sale to benefit a pandemic emergency relief fund and more good food deeds

On Oct. 19 and 25, all Sonny’s BBQ locations -- including metro Atlanta locations in Buford, Lawrenceville and Marietta -- will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for each Pulled Pork, Sweet Carolina, Whole Hog and Sonny’s Cuban sandwich purchased, which can provide up to 10 meals to kids in need. Sonny’s will also give away a year of pulled pork to five winners.

Join ATLFAMILYMEAL, the nonprofit supporting Atlanta’s hospitality community 7 p.m. Oct. 18 for Feed the Fam, a virtual experience celebrating the Atlanta food, music and art communities and benefitting metro Atlanta hospitality workers. Held entirely online, the fundraiser will present a lineup of programming live-streamed on the Feed the Fam website including musical performances from local artists and cooking demos from Atlanta chefs and bartenders, featuring dishes included in a 7-course dinner available for pre-order here and delivered on the night of the event. Proceeds from a raffle will go directly to ATLFAMILYMEAL.

The James Beard Foundation will hold its annual Taste America event, featuring participating chefs, special guests, and diners from 20 cities around the country online at 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Each event ticket in Atlanta will cost $150 and will include a three-course meal from chef Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Purs, plus wine and whiskey and access to a broadcast featuring a lineup of James Beard Foundation chefs and special guests from across the country. The broadcast will be emceed by Antonia Lofaso and will feature two roundtables featuring participating chefs and guests including Carla Hall, Gail Simmons, and DJ Hesta Prynn, as well as a round of food trivia. Proceeds will go to benefit the Beard Foundation’s Open for Good campaign, working to help the independent restaurant industry survive the COVID-19 crisis.