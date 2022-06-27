C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar plans Brookhaven location

Korean restaurant coming to Tucker

The Bite of Korea, an Atlanta Korean fusion pop-up, will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker, where First Watch, Gusto and Buffalo Wild Wings are located.

The owners, husband and wife Gavin Lee and Chloe Jung, announced the news on social media: “We worked countless hours and shed countless sweats for this moment to finally come true. We are a true underdog story.”

The couple began by taking over an office cafeteria in March 2020. By that summer, they had shifted to doing pop-ups at A Mano in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, and then started offering catering services.

In the past year and a half, they have done more than 200 pop-ups.

Lee and Jung are South Korean immigrants who have lived in Georgia since 2019 and 2005, respectively. There aren’t many Korean eateries in Tucker, and Jung said that sharing Korean food with the people there, in addition to working their way up from pop-up to a full restaurant, is an “American dream come true.”

The menu will feature dishes such as soy garlic Korean fried chicken, bulgogi quesadillas, rice cake and sausage skewers, sweet pumpkin porridge, and bulgogi rice bowls with fried egg and kimchi.

Jung said the Tucker location will open in late August or early September.