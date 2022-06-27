BreakingNews
Suspect arrested after mayo dispute at Atlanta Subway leaves worker dead
ajc logo
X

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar plans Brookhaven location

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar plans to open a third location, at 3930 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, in 2023. Courtesy of C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar

Combined ShapeCaption
C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar plans to open a third location, at 3930 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, in 2023. Courtesy of C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
53 minutes ago

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar plans to open a new location in Brookhaven in 2023.

The C&S Restaurant Group, which has locations in Vinings and Sandy Springs, is set to open its third restaurant at 3930 Peachtree Road, in the Porter on Peachtree complex. A Roswell location closed permanently in May 2020.

The chain, owned by Rich Clark and Jonathan Schwenk, is known for seafood and prime steaks, featuring favorites such as jumbo lump crabcakes, Verlasso salmon from Patagonia, Chilean sea bass and crab Louie. The new location will be open for lunch on weekdays and dinner every night, with menus similar to those at the Sandy Springs location, plus new dishes from Executive Chef Tony Manns, who previously worked at such restaurants as Veni Vidi Vici and Little Alley Steak. Included will be raw bar offerings, hors d’oeuvres, prime steaks, market fish and entrée specials.

The Brookhaven location will feature green space and a patio. The interior, designed by Peter Zakas of Zspace Design, will include gold-antiqued mirrors, leather chairs and mohair accents, the restaurant group said.

C&S Restaurant Group also owns Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell.

Korean restaurant coming to Tucker

The Bite of Korea, an Atlanta Korean fusion pop-up, will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker, where First Watch, Gusto and Buffalo Wild Wings are located.

The owners, husband and wife Gavin Lee and Chloe Jung, announced the news on social media: “We worked countless hours and shed countless sweats for this moment to finally come true. We are a true underdog story.”

The couple began by taking over an office cafeteria in March 2020. By that summer, they had shifted to doing pop-ups at A Mano in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, and then started offering catering services.

In the past year and a half, they have done more than 200 pop-ups.

Lee and Jung are South Korean immigrants who have lived in Georgia since 2019 and 2005, respectively. There aren’t many Korean eateries in Tucker, and Jung said that sharing Korean food with the people there, in addition to working their way up from pop-up to a full restaurant, is an “American dream come true.”

The menu will feature dishes such as soy garlic Korean fried chicken, bulgogi quesadillas, rice cake and sausage skewers, sweet pumpkin porridge, and bulgogi rice bowls with fried egg and kimchi.

Jung said the Tucker location will open in late August or early September.

About the Author

Follow Noah Sheidlower on twitter

Noah Sheidlower is an intern on the Living, Food and Dining team. He has written about food, culture, and business for CNN, NBC News, the New York Post, and the Columbia Daily Spectator, where he was Arts & Entertainment Editor. He also has one of the largest takeout menu collections in the world and loves all things classical music.

Editors' Picks
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves lose a series but underscore a point1h ago
Man killed in triple shooting in Buckhead parking lot
1h ago
Property taxes throughout DeKalb set to rise amid inflation squeeze
5h ago
Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care
6h ago
Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care
6h ago
Man convicted of guards’ murders kills himself in prison, officials say
14h ago
The Latest
Spicewalla opens at Ponce City Market and more dining news from the week
The James Room will open second location at Buckhead Village
Beer Pick: Good Word’s Only Memories Remain is a Czech dark lager
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top