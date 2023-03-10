Learn the science behind food at this year’s Atlanta Science Festival

Credit: Justin Chan Credit: Justin Chan

Akissi Stokes of WunderGrubs, a business that promotes mealworms as an alternative protein source, will host a kid-friendly insect bingo game and a tour of a vertical mealworm farm before offering up treats made with bugs. Last year’s menu included cookies made with cricket flour and other treats made with mealworms.

“In order to go toward a more sustainable future, it’s a food source we’re going to have to rely on,” Salaita said. “Twenty years ago, sushi wasn’t palatable to people in the US, and now everyone wants to eat it. It’s just a matter of exposure.”

Other food-related events include a class hosted by the Village Tutorial on exploring food science through molecular gastronomy and berries and a sold-out workshop on the science behind ice cream.

Tickets for all events can be purchased at atlantasciencefestival.org/events-2023.

Breaking Down the Bean: The Science Behind Home Coffee Brewing. Explore how time, temperature, grind coarseness, and proportion all affect what’s in your cup, and learn how to harness these variables in your own kitchen.

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. March 14, 23 and 24. $18. Opo Coffee, 314 E. Howard Ave., Decatur.

Coffee Roasting, Seed to Sip: a Scientific Exploration From Green to Brown to Black. Opo Coffee’s lead roaster will explain the chemical changes that occur during the coffee roasting process, with participants getting to roast a batch of their own coffee to take home.

Noon-2 p.m. March 17, 23 and 24. $18. Opo Coffee, 314 E. Howard Ave., Decatur.

Insect Bingo Scavenger Hunt. Join WunderGrubs for a bingo scavenger hunt, then tour a mealworm vertical farm in Midtown and try some buggy treats.

10:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m. March 18. $5. Grub-ah-Dub Shack, 1016 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.

A Berry Sweet Experience - Exploring Molecular Gastronomy in Food Science. The Village Tutorial and Enrichment Program will lead a kid-friendly class on food science through molecular gastronomy and berries. Participants will explore physical and chemical changes to food while creating their own desserts.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18. $7. NVS Soul Food, 1489 Mundys Mill Road, Jonesboro.

Ice Cream Science. Physicists Daniel Sussman and Michael Czajkowski will explore the physics of disordered solids, and provide answers to the questions you never knew to ask about ice cream.

4-5 p.m. March 19. $5. Decatur Square Bandstand, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. Sold out.